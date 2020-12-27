STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People of 2020: Ajit Mohan 'Global Ambitions'

In Facebook’s biggest market, the social media behemoth showed why it would do anything to stay relevant

Published: 27th December 2020 05:00 AM

Facebook India VP Ajit Mohan

Facebook India VP Ajit Mohan (File Photo | PTI)

Ajit Mohan, 45
Vice President & Managing Director, Facebook India

From supporting the government’s Aatmanirbhar campaign to testing innovations for the first time in India, from investing in the country’s largest company to staging events to promote business, Facebook showed its intent. Its profit doubled and its presence expanded as Ajit Mohan, the former CEO of Disney+ Hotstar, settled down.

The company displayed its desire to become a content behemoth when it bought the rights to stream Spanish football league La Liga in India after unsuccessfully bidding to stream the Indian Premier League matches.

In April, Facebook announced an investment of $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) in Jio Platforms and launched Reels on Instagram, testing and rollout of Live Rooms on Instagram, Watch on Facebook and WhatsApp Pay. Not just that, it launched two campaigns, Fuel for India 2020 and Nayi Shuruaat, to showcase how institutions—businesses, non-profits and individuals—are using Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to create opportunities out of 21st century’s greatest crisis.

