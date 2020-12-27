STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

People of 2020: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw 'The Medicine Woman' 

India’s richest self-made woman, with a net worth, according to Forbes, of $4.7 billion (`34,310 crore), is also one of its proudest and loudest.

Published: 27th December 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. 67 
Founder, Biocon 

The founder of Biocon was not merely proactive in speaking up against the government when needed, but also in ensuring that Itolizumab, medication to battle psoriasis, was found effective in mitigating the cytokine storm of Covid-19 

India’s richest self-made woman, with a net worth, according to Forbes, of $4.7 billion (`34,310 crore), is also one of its proudest and loudest. Refusing to shy away from controversy, she makes her views on government policies well known. Despite testing for Covid-19 herself, she kept her business going, all the while following the mantra that affordability is the bedrock of innovation.

Her Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation (MSMF) is the country’s first corporate hospital-based Technology Business Incubator, which hopes to kickstart 10 startups in the healthcare sector in 2021 in association with Dr Devi Shetty of Narayana Hrudayalaya.

She is also a globally recognised health expert, being on the panel of The Lancet Citizen’s Commission to develop a roadmap to achieve universal health coverage, and work towards ensuring access to quality and affordable healthcare to every Indian. Not bad for a businesswoman who discovered the medicinal properties of certain enzymes while brewing beer. Not surprisingly, her list of honours grows, whether it is the EY Entrepreneur of the Year or Australia's highest civilian honour in 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw People of 2020
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp