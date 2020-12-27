People of 2020: Rupinder Singh Sodhi 'The Utterly Butterly Dependable'

Kaveree Bamzai By

Rupinder Singh Sodhi, 61

Managing Director, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Ltd (AMUL)

Having been with India’s largest food products organisation with an annual turnover of more than Rs 38,550 crore (2019-20) for 38 years, Sodhi is well aware of negotiating the complex process of procuring 25 million litres of milk twice a day from more than 36 lakh dairy farmers across 18,600 village dairy cooperative societies and supplying to its eventual users in 1,000 cities and towns.

An expert at handling emergencies such as earthquakes and riots, he followed the crisis protocol, adding the additional hygiene and safety requirements necessitated by Covid-19—of washing hands and social distancing for the dairy farmers, of sanitising trucks for the drivers, and of sorting out the curfew passes especially for inter-state travel.