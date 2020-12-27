STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

People of 2020: Vinod Paul 'The Right Prescription'

He headed National Technical Task Force on Covid-19, the Vaccine Committee and two Empowered Committees

Published: 27th December 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

NITI Aayog member Vinod PaulNITI Aayog member Vinod Paul

NITI Aayog member Vinod Paul (Photo | ANI)

Vinod Paul, 65 
Member, NITI Aayog

As member of NITI Aayog, the former head of paediatrics, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, is the government’s go-to man for health policy. Having played a pivotal role in formulating POSHAN Abhiyaan, Ayushman Bharat, the new medical education architecture (he was chairman of the Board of Governors of Medical Council of India), he was also instrumental in  how the government handled the Covid-19 crisis.

The low key doctor is well connected with the medical fraternity and also manages to negotiate the tricky politics of health, given the formulation of policy by the Centre and its implementation by the state. The doctor  is now responsible for the rollout of the vaccine, with the government planning to administer 30 crore people in the first phase of the deployment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vinod Paul NITI Aayog
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp