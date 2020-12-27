STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

What did 2020 teach us and who were the 'People of 2020'?

A lost year, a shrunken universe, an invisible enemy

Published: 27th December 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)

It was an extraordinary year. The worst nightmare, brought to us by TV series and horror movies, was no longer a distant dystopia. Yet it brought into focus some amazing acts of kindness, empathy and bravery. Like the teenaged Jyoti Kumari, who cycled home to Darbhanga from Gurgaon, over 1,200 km with her injured father.

Or Minal Dakhave Bhosale who gave birth to her child but not before making India’s first testing kit. As Covid-19 unleashed its full terror, exacerbated by a strict lockdown, the nation witnessed unprecedented mass migrations, of hungry, angry, desperate people.

They who built our cities, looked after our children and ferried us everywhere. Yet when it came to providing them succour, hardly anyone stepped up. Those who did became instant heroes, whether it was actor Sonu Sood or chef Vikas Khanna. What did 2020 teach us? Perfect vision? Not quite.

It told us how we had been looking reality in the face and yet ignoring it, whether it was climate change or the outbreak of viruses. Will the lockdowns, the curfews, the socially distanced queues, change us fundamentally, showing us the complete ridiculousness of our fast fashion and our luxury consumption? It is too early.

The world is yet to wake up from its stupor, lulled as it is increasingly by cheap data into watching AI-enhanced entertainment and social media-derived news headlines. It was always burning since the world’s been turning, but yes we did start this fire. But also, we found our own firefighters. This list is not complete and exhaustive, but it does contain some of the firestarters and firefighters of 2020.

Some were superheroes, others mere attention-seekers, and yet others fierce survivors. They dominated our headlines in a year that was at once deeply memorable and horribly forgettable. It was the year we learnt to live dangerously, fighting an invisible enemy, in an increasingly shrinking universe. It was the year that defeated us.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jyoti Kumari People of 2020 Minal Dakhave Bhosale
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp