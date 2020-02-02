Hair for Hope India collects hair for wigs for those affected by cancer

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Raghunandan Vadla, author of the book The Great Indian Treasure, and a former techie from Hyderabad, has always been proud of his tresses. A disciple of late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Raghunandan is known for his ‘man bun look’ at public events. But when he heard about Hair for Hope India’s work of collecting hair for wigs for those affected by cancer, he decided to donate his 12-inch locks which he’d nurtured for over two-and-a-half years. “Being able to do something regular like chopping off hair, yet for a cause is what appealed to me,” he says. He had done it earlier and in 2019 at Pinkathon, the women’s marathon hosted by actor-model-runner Milind Soman, in Hyderabad. “When I got to know my hair will be eventually worn by those who have undergone chemotherapy, I was touched,” he says.

In the twin Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, chopped hair is offered as a sacrifice at temples such as the Lord Venkateshwara temple in Tirumala. As hair stands for vanity, giving it away is symbolic of killing your ego. However, Hyderabadi student entrepreneurs, the Vunnam sisters, Bilvoa and Teerdha, 14 and 12 respectively, like to give the hair donation a different twist.

While they come across as your average selfie-loving, headphone-toting kids, they had heard of hair for a cause and after discussions with their mom Meghana Musunuri, an educationist, decided to give up their ‘long, wavy, bouncy’ hair for “perhaps a kid who needs it the most.” Say the elder Vunnam sister, “It feels empowering when we can do something to help someone. I never knew my hair could be of use to someone else. I may have lost hair, but I have gained happiness,” they say. Those with natural coloured hair are encouraged to donate. But green and purple hair are not accepted.

Hair for Hope India’s founder Premi Mathew says, “We have a simple concept: to ensure hair is converted into wigs and donated to chemo patients. Besides distressing side effects of chemotherapy, cancer patients often also suffer from low self-esteem. A wig with natural hair is expensive. Thus it would be criminal to throw chopped hair away when it can be used to bring a smile to a chemo patients.” Premi has faced the trauma of cancer when one of her family members was affected by the disease, nudging her to do something about it.

Since September 2013, Premi has been at the forefront of hair donation. She started the concept in Kerala and shares that many in south India have welcomed the concept. Around 6,000 people from across India and the Middle East have donated and 600 patients have benefitted. “The movement has gone viral in 11 Indian states. Organisations such as Trichur Medical College Student Union, Amala Hospital and Cope With Cancer in South India are also donating. Those who decide to donate mail their hair directly to a few authorised places in Mumbai, Thrissur and Sharjah.

We haven’t authorised any salons or volunteers to collect hair. The hair needs to be 12 inches long and has to be cut according to some simple guidelines given in the protectyourmom.asia website,” says Premi, who is currently based out of Dubai. She urges hair donors to actively promote the concept of hair donation for a cause by posting pictures and videos of the act. “All it takes is five ponytails and a wig maker to make someone happy. Gain some (hair) and win some (smiles),” she remarks.