Home Magazine

Hair for Hope India collects hair for wigs for those affected by cancer

Millennials are chopping their hair to bring a smile to chemotherapy patients
 

Published: 02nd February 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

hair donation

Millennials are chopping their hair to bring a smile to chemotherapy patients

Raghunandan Vadla, author of the book The Great Indian Treasure, and a former techie from Hyderabad, has always been proud of his tresses. A disciple of late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Raghunandan is known for his ‘man bun look’ at public events. But when he heard about Hair for Hope India’s work of collecting hair for wigs for those affected by cancer, he decided to donate his 12-inch locks which he’d nurtured for over two-and-a-half years. “Being able to do something regular like chopping off hair, yet for a cause is what appealed to me,” he says. He had done it earlier and in 2019 at Pinkathon, the women’s marathon hosted by actor-model-runner Milind Soman, in Hyderabad. “When I got to know my hair will be eventually worn by those who have undergone chemotherapy, I was touched,” he says.

In the twin Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, chopped hair is offered as a sacrifice at temples such as the Lord Venkateshwara temple in Tirumala. As hair stands for vanity, giving it away is symbolic of killing your ego. However, Hyderabadi student entrepreneurs, the Vunnam sisters, Bilvoa and Teerdha, 14 and 12 respectively, like to give the hair donation a different twist.

While they come across as your average selfie-loving, headphone-toting kids, they had heard of hair for a cause and after discussions with their mom Meghana Musunuri, an educationist, decided to give up their  ‘long, wavy, bouncy’ hair for “perhaps a kid who needs it the most.” Say the elder Vunnam sister, “It feels empowering when we can do something to help someone. I never knew my hair could be of use to someone else. I may have lost hair, but I have gained happiness,” they say. Those with natural coloured hair are encouraged to donate. But green and purple hair are not accepted. 

Hair for Hope India’s founder Premi Mathew says, “We have a simple concept: to ensure hair is converted into wigs and donated to chemo patients. Besides distressing side effects of chemotherapy, cancer patients often also suffer from low self-esteem. A wig with natural hair is expensive. Thus it would be criminal to throw chopped hair away when it can be used to bring a smile to a chemo patients.” Premi has faced the trauma of cancer when one of her family members was affected by the disease, nudging her to do something about it. 

Since September 2013, Premi has been at the forefront of hair donation. She started the concept in Kerala and shares that many in south India have welcomed the concept. Around 6,000 people from across India and the Middle East have donated and 600 patients have benefitted. “The movement has gone viral in 11 Indian states. Organisations such as Trichur Medical College Student Union, Amala Hospital and Cope With Cancer in South India are also donating. Those who decide to donate mail their hair directly to a few authorised places in Mumbai, Thrissur and Sharjah.

We haven’t authorised any salons or volunteers to collect hair. The hair needs to be 12 inches long and has to be cut according to some simple guidelines given in the protectyourmom.asia website,” says Premi, who is  currently based out of Dubai. She urges hair donors to actively promote the concept of hair donation for a cause by posting pictures and videos of the act. “All it takes is five ponytails and a wig maker to make someone happy. Gain some (hair) and win some (smiles),” she remarks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hair for Hope India hair donation
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp