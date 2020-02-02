Yi Jing: A haven of Chinese cuisine 

Kaushani Banerjee By

Ambience: Craving some steaming hot food we walked into Yi Jing on a Thursday night to find ourselves in an almost-full restaurant. We were mildly surprised given the place had just opened a month ago. The overpowering red decor only teased our appetites as we looked around the vast seating area which had a music section, private dining room, private dining area, table for groups, families, couples and an elaborate teppanyaki table. We decided to settled in the corner.

Food & Beverage: Recovering from the overwhelming choice of seating, we ordered a mix of old favourites and new items from the elaborate menu. The Lotus Stem Charsui Dumplings melted in our mouth while we wanted to reorder the Prawn and Chive Dumpling. The Cantonese-styled Lotus Stem was a clear winner in the starters but the generously sized Crispy Prawns Sichuan Style took a close second place. The Mapo Tofu and Exotic Mushroom in Mala Sauce coupled with Tomato and Egg Handmade noodles transported us to seventh heaven.

The sheer variety of vegetarian dishes at Yi Jing is incentive enough to turn meat away. The non-vegetarian fare gives no less competition, our favourite was Lamb with Shitake Mushroom in Oyster Sauce. A word to the wise: any preparation in prawn at this restaurant is simply outstanding. We washed all this down with Shanxi Sour—a sweet and sour gin concoction and Vodka and Tea which cleansed out palate for the dessert which was a sight to behold. We’d come back here again simply for the Hazelnut Praline and Yuzu Rocher with Candy Floss and Whisky Flambé.

Service: From Chef Zheng Wei, to the mixologist Mukesh Patwal to our hostess Theresa we found everyone extremely knowledgeable about what was being served. No one rushed to the kitchen seeking answers to our questions. Attention to guests, detail and food is what makes Yi Jing stand out.

Cost for Two: Rs 2500