Equinox: A level playing field

The celestial equator is an imaginary line drawn above the earth’s equator, which divides the planet into northern and southern hemispheres.

From this point, the magnetic field of the northern pole and southern pole alter in different ways. On the days of the equinox —one in March and another in September—the celestial equator is in perfect alignment with the sun.

That means all the influences upon the planet are at equilibrium. For a human being, the significance of this day is that the masculine and feminine are at an even keel—within our own system, there is a level-playing field.

Masculine and feminine are not about being physically male or female. Certain qualities in nature have been identified as masculine.

Certain other qualities have been identified as feminine. Only when these two qualities happen in balance within a human being, can one live a life of fulfilment.

In the yogic tradition, the equinox is the day when one has the best possibility of transcending the limitations of one’s physical longings.

Prejudice essentially arises in our minds because we are overly identified with something.

If you are too identified with being masculine, you will have a masculine prejudice. If you are too identified with being feminine, you will have a feminine prejudice. The equinox is considered a day when one can be free of prejudice.

If you want to know the intricacy of life in its full depth and dimension—not living somehow and dying—if you want to know it all, it requires attention to everything.

If you simply close your eyes and sit, you must know which day of the year it is, even if you have been kept in a dark room in sadhana for 12 months.

Not by marking it on the floor like Robinson Crusoe. That is the way of a prisoner or somebody who is trapped.

If you are conscious, just by feeling the way it is, you should know which time of the day, month, and year it is. That means you as a life are in perfect sync with the larger dimension of life.

Modern physics is clearly telling you that everything pulsing within your body is in some way a reflection of the cosmic pulse.

If this is just a small reflection of everything else, if you see clearly, you must see everything in the reflection.

If you hold a mirror to the mountain you can see the mountain in the mirror. It is just that the mirror should be clean, not uneven or covered with muck. You can see the world through your two eyes, which are so small.

In the same way, you do not have to become a huge piece of life to reflect the cosmos within you. It is just about alignment.

The equinox is the time to become unprejudiced. The fundamental process of prejudice is that you get identified with your body and thought.

From identifying with the body to identifying with the thought is a many-fold promotion into corruption.

The moment you are identified with your thought, you are a lost case because you have fallen out of Creation and reality into your own illusory rubbish.

Once you fall into your own nonsense, you are free to drive yourself crazy whichever way you want.

The equinox is a day to bring balance, to not be identified with this or that, not even being a man or a woman, not even being human or another creature – just to sit and throb as life.

Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, a bestselling author and poet. He was conferred the Padma Vibhushan in 2017. Isha.sadhguru.org