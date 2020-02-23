Home Magazine

Achieving the purpose of birth

On account of ignorance, the deluded mind sees the self in everything that is not the self.

Published: 23rd February 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

When the understanding of the true self has been shrouded by supreme delusion

When the understanding of the true self has been shrouded by supreme delusion.

What happens to the one who seeks that true self within? With a mind of self-control when one seeks that reality of the self by one’s own self, as this is “Me, myself,” through the grace and blessing of that intellect which has turned within its own self, such a seeker crosses the waves of the ocean of birth and death, swimming across existence. Well established in their own true form of the shoreless Brahman, they have achieved the purpose of birth.

However, the individual who has the notion of ‘I’ in objects which are not ‘I’ such as the body, mind, intellect and objects of the senses, they attain to ignorance which is the cause of two main afflictions called birth and death. They are pushed around by the very same objects to which they attribute the notion of ‘I’ in a web of more objects and bound as if by a net.

On account of ignorance, the deluded mind sees the self in everything that is not the self. Due to the lack of right discrimination, they see a snake as a rope. From that misunderstanding, they further fall with no hope for a revival to clear and right understanding. This person who holds on to the untruth is completely bound.

This power of veiling throws a shroud on that unbroken, eternal, non-dual power of knowledge which shines as the self, endlessly in a very special way within all beings, like the shadow planet Rahu that eclipses the sun. When that pure self which shines in every being is covered, the resultant delusion prods us to think of the body as the self. From this ignorant thought is born desire, anger and its concomitant series of negative emotions into an extensive activity of restlessness.

When the understanding of the true self has been shrouded by supreme delusion, the intellect takes various states of existence to be real as it pushes the individual to drown completely in the shoreless ocean of change, swirled around by the poisonous lure of many a sense object. In this way the person wanders through life, deluded and through crooked paths of darkness. Just as the clouds move away due to the bright rays of the sun, revealing the self-shining object of the sky in all its glory, the experience of the self is at first shrouded by the ignorant thoughts of the body, mind and intellect as the true “I” shines in all its wondrous glory.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brahman
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp