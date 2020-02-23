Home Magazine

Jaipur comes to Juhu: Amrapali’s new store in Mumbai is a many-splendoured gem

Published: 23rd February 2020

Amrapali nestles in its exquisite karigari.

The unmistakable earthy, orangish facade melts into the extravagant, jewelled heart within at the new twin-level Amrapali store in Juhu, Mumbai. Unravelling unique treasures at every inch, the brand finally brings its gems and jewellery to the country’s commercial capital.

“For India, we take Jaipur everywhere. For the entire world, we take India everywhere,” says CEO and Creative Director, Amrapali, Tarang Arora, seated on the stunning eagle-crested royal chair on the first floor of the store. On his wrist, amidst a multitude of riveting bracelets, is an antique 150-year-old silver clasp from Himachal Pradesh. “I have been wearing it for 15 years in the condition that I procured it—the weathered visage of the piece adds character and depth to this piece of superb craftsmanship,” he says. 

With precious metals and stones gleaming in a bewitching array of earrings, necklaces, pendants, chokers, maang tika, bracelets, clutches and more, the motifs are unmistakably Indian, in the pirouetting peacocks, golden lotus and ghunghroo-tipped jewellery. Kundan and minakari work add to the beauty.

Amrapali’s easier priced Tribe range, designed initially for online sales only, brings in 40 per cent of the sales now, with rapid outflow offline as well, shares Tarang. Collaborations with contemporary designers, including Masaba Gupta, have brought in new age touches and exciting innovations, but the soul of Amrapali nestles in its exquisite karigari. Each piece is unique, with a special story, and a palpable worth that goes much deeper beyond the tag.

“In our unending quest to keep our arts and traditions alive, we have become synonymous with jewellery, generating livelihood for over 1,300 families of artisans from across the country. My father, Rajeev Arora, and uncle, Rajesh Ajmera, have always taught me to imbibe the motto, ‘learn, earn, return,’ and that is the pure distillate that powers the passion at Amrapali till today,” sums up Tarang.

