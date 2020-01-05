From Indian cinema to Hollywood, here's a rundown of films to look out for in 2020

Kaushani Banerjee By

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times in 2019 for cinema, but 2020 looks promising from all quarters. Bollywood has a plethora of films that are sure to lure viewers to the movie halls.

Sequels such as Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Baaghi 3, Angrezi Medium, Sadak 2, Bhool Bhulaiya; biopics such as ’83, Gunjan Saxena, Sardar Udham Singh, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Shakuntala Devi, Thalaivi and period dramas such as Shamshera and Prithviraj are just the cherry on the cake that the Hindi film industry has to offer.

Another interesting trend that seems to have flourished is remakes of Southern hits after the mega success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh, which was reprised of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Following the same formula, 2020 sees Gowtham Tinnanuri’s Jersey remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor in the lead. Other renditions such as Laal Singh Chaddha and The Girl on the Train follow a more tried and tested western adaptation route.

Hollywood sees the return of Christopher Nolan with Tenet, Edgar Wright with Last Night in Soho, Steven Spielberg with West Side Story. Marvel is back with two new movies, and DC has a pair of big hits of their own coming. Pixar has not one but two different movies coming in the year, and James Bond is back as well. Back home on the southern turf, pan-Indian films are on the rise. In Kannada language, KGF 2 returns in May; Darshan will be seen in Roberrt and Gandugali Madakari Nayaka, alongside sports movies such as James.

The Tamil film industry will release much-awaited Thalapathy 64, Vikram 58 and Superstar Rajinikanth’s Darbar. The two most awaited Telugu films—Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru, and NT Rama Rao Jr’s RRR—hit the screens this year while Mohanlal’s Big Brother, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simhan, Randamoozham, and Dulquer Salmaan’s Sukumara Kuruppu are on Malayalam film buffs’ waitlists. As you jot down your list of New Year resolutions, make sure to open your calendar and mark a few new movies from the biggest film industries across India and Hollywood to catch this year.

Bollywood

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Plot: A biopic of Maratha warrior Tanahji Malusare and his siege of Fort Sinhagad.

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan

Director: Om Raut

USP: Big-budget period/3D actioner

Release: January 10

Chhapaak

Plot: Inspired by the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey

Director: Meghna Gulzar

USP: Serious social drama, Padukone playing an acid attack victim

Release: January 10

Imtiaz Ali’s next (untitled)

Plot: Love story, possibly triangular romance

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan

Director: Imtiaz Ali

USP: Ali’s spiritual sequel to Love Aaj Kal

Release: February 14

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Plot: Queer love story between two men set in small town India

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar

Director: Hitesh Kewalya

USP: Khurrana’s first queer film told in the format of mainstream family dramas

Release: February 21

Gulabo Sitabo

Plot: Unrevealed. Comedy set in Lucknow.

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana

Director: Shoojit Sircar

USP: Khurrana

and Bachchan

reunite with Sircar

Release: February 28

Sooryavanshi

Plot: Story of an Anti-Terrorism Squad chief as he tackles a global network

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif

Director: Rohit Shetty

USP: Shetty’s fourth entry in his cop universe

Release: March 27

Radhe

Plot: Undercover cop fights criminals in Mumbai

Cast: Salman Khan, Disha Patani

Director: Prabhu Deva

USP: Khan’s Eid release, follow-up to Wanted

Release: May 22

Shamshera

Plot: Tribe of dacoits fight the British Empire in pre-independent India

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt

Director: Karan Malhotra

USP: Period western actioner; Ranbir and Dutt’s first film after Sanju

Release: July 31

Jersey

Plot: Retired sportsman is inspired to play again for his son

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur

Director: Gowtham Tinnanuri

USP: Hindi remake of Jersey

Release: August 28

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Plot: Biopic of Mumbai’s female gangster and brothel runner Gangubai

Cast: Alia Bhatt

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

USP: A signature Bhansali magnum opus

Release: September 11

Laal Singh Chaddha

Plot: Slow-witted Punjabi man travels across India to spread love and kindness

Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor

Director: Advait Chandan

USP: Indian remake of Tom Hank’s Forrest Gump

Release: December 25

’83

Plot: Sports biopic on India’s win

at the 1983 Cricket World Cup

Cast: Ranveer Singh

Director: Kabir Khan

USP: First major film on the historic win

Release: April 10

KOLLYWOOD

Darbar

Plot: A no-nonsense cop in Mumbai

Cast: Rajinikanth, Nayanthara

Director: AR Murugadoss

USP: A quintessential Rajini film. He’s playing a cop after 27 years.

Release: Pongal

Thalapathy 64

Plot: A campus-based action thriller

Cast: Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

USP: A multitude of stars; Vijay and VJS acting together

Release: Summer

Valimai

Plot: A cop in an urban action thriller

Cast: Ajith, Janhvi Kapoor

Director: H Vinoth

USP: Vinoth working on an original film with Ajith after working on a remake in Nerkonda Paarvai

Release: Diwali

Soorarai Pottru

Plot: The story is inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath, who established India’s first budget airline, Air Deccan

Cast: Suriya, Aparna

Balamurali, Jackie Shroff

Director: Sudha Kongara

USP: Suriya making a biography of sorts for the first time

Release: Summer

Thalaivar 168

Plot: Considering it is directed by Siva, it could be Rajini’s return to a rural setting

Cast: Rajinikanth, Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh

Director: Siva

USP: The refreshing pairing of Rajini with his yesteryear co-stars

Release: Latter half of 2020

Suruli (speculative title) / D40

Plot: A UK-based gangster film

Cast: Dhanush,

Aishwarya Lekshmi

Director: Karthik Subburaj

USP: A film that has been four years in the making; one that could have been Al Pacino’s Tamil debut and Karthik Subbaraj’s next, after Petta.

Release: First half of 2020

Mookuthi Amman

Plot: A devotional film made in RJ Balaji style

Cast: Nayanthara

Director: RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan

USP: The return of the devotional genre in Tamil cinema, and Nayanthara playing the titular role

Release: Summer

Doctor

Plot: No details revealed yet

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan

Director: Nelson Dilipkumar

USP: First film under Sivakarthikeyan Productions to star Siva in the lead role. He is also working with a long-time friend in Nelson.

Release: Summer



Notable Additions: Sultan, starring Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna (Tamil debut), directed

by Bakkiyaraj Kannan; Karnan starring Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj; Cobra starring Vikram and Ajay Gnanamuthu; Mafia: Chapter 1 starring Arun Vijay, Prasanna and Priya Bhavani, Shankar; Karthick Naren’s first release since Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru is also expected next year.

TOLLYWOOD

Jaan

Plot: A palm reader falls in love with a school teacher

Cast: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde

Director: Radha Krishna

USP: Prabhas donning a romantic avatar after Mr Perfect (2011). First Telugu film set in 1970s Europe backdrop.

Release: Summer/post-summer

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Plot: A kid who was born rich gets raised as a poor man and his attempts to get back to his family and take ownership of his properties

Cast: Allu Arjun,

Pooja Hegde, Tabu

Director: Trivikram Srinivas

Release: Jan 12

USP: Third film in Trivikram

and Allu Arjun’s combination. Songs have become chartbusters and again, the

festival advantage.

Acharya (tentative title)

Plot: A middle-aged Brahmin priest-turned-Naxalite-turned-social reformer launches a fight over misappropriation of temple funds and donations by the Endowments Department

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Trisha

Director: Koratala Siva

USP: Siva, who hasn’t tasted failure, has joined hands with Chiranjeevi, after blockbuster Syeraa Narasimha Reddy. Chiru will be playing a man in his 40s, something he hasn’t done in a while now.

Release: Dussehra

Sarileru Neekevvaru

Plot: Story of an army man, who ends up as the saviour for a mother grieving the death of her son

Cast: Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti

Director: Anil Ravipudi

USP: Anil Ravipudi hasn’t had a flop film in his career and Mahesh Babu will reunite with Vijayashanti nearly after three decades. There is also the festival flavour.

Release: Jan 10

RRR

Plot: Set in pre-Independence era, the story traces the journey of two young freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, who are away from their home.

MOLLYWOOD

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

Plot: Based on the life of naval commander Kunjali Marakkar

Cast: Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu

Director: Priyadarshan

USP: Star-studded cast; Priyadarshan’s biggest film since Kalapani.

Release: Unannounced

Halal Love Story

Plot: Details not revealed

Cast: Indrajith, Joju George, Grace Antony

Director: Zakariya Mohammed

USP: From the writer-director of Sudani from Nigeria

Release: Unannounced

Thankam

Plot: Details not revealed

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Joju George

Director: Saheed Arafath

USP: A crime drama from the writer and producers of Kumbalangi Nights

Release: Unannounced

Kurup

Plot: Based on the exploits of the elusive Sukumara Kurup

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Indrajith, Shine Tom Chacko

Director: Srinath Rajendran

USP: The cast and

period setting

Release: Unannounced

Thuramukham

Plot: Not revealed

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Biju Menon, Indrajith, Nimisha Sajayan

Director: Rajeev Ravi

USP: Ravi’s first collaboration with Nivin Pauly

Release: Unannounced

Aadujeevitham

Plot: Based on the novel Goat Days by Benyamin

Cast: Prithviraj, Amala Paul

Director: Blessy

USP: Prithviraj’s most challenging role, supposedly. The actor will be going through different makeovers.

Release: Unannounced

SANDALWOOD

KGF Chapter 2

Plot: A sequel to the huge hit KGF: Chapter 1, which was released in 2018

Cast: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Vasishta Simha, Achyuth Kumar

Director: Prashanth Neel

USP: The legacy of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 1. Dutt enters KGF Chapter 2 as Adheera

Release: Tentatively summer, but might get postponed to July

Yuvarathna

Plot: Puneeth Rajkumar plays a college student in this commercial family entertainer

Cast: Puneeth Rajkumar, Sayyessha, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Diganth and Sonu Gowda

Director: Santhosh Ananddram

USP: Second-time collaboration of actor Puneeth Rajkumar and director Santosh Ananddram, after Raajakumara

Release: April 24

Roberrt

Plot: A family and mass entertainer

Cast: Darshan, Asha Bhat (Kannada debut), Vinod Prabhakar, Jagapati Babu

Director: Tharun Sudhir

USP: Director’s second film after Chowka; Darshan had made a guest appearance in Chowka as Roberrt, which eventually led to the idea of this film. Darshan as Hanuman and a young boy sitting on his shoulders as Rama has garnered a lot of eyeballs.

Release: April

Kotigobba 3

Plot: Third installment of the Kotigobba franchise, an action thriller

Cast: Sudeep, Madonna Sebastian, Aftab Shivdasani, Shraddha Das

Director: Shiva Karthik

USP: Script by Sudeep

Release: March/April

Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger

Plot: A gangster film

Cast: Dhananjay, Niveditha, Sapthami, Amrutha, Gautham, Monisha Nadgi

Director: Suri

USP: A mafia-based subject coming from director Suri, who is known for films like Duniya, Jackie, and Tagaru

Release: February

Other Expected Films

Bhajarangi, starring Shivarajkumar and directed by A Harsha, marks a hat-trick combination of the actor and the filmmaker; Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka starring Darshan is a historical drama directed by Rajendra Singh Babu and produced by Rockline Venkatesh; Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer James, directed by Chethan Kumar; Sudeep-starrer Phantom, directed by Anup Bhandari, Cast: Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Director: SS Rajamouli, USP: Rajamouli’s next film after the Baahubali franchise and a multi-starrer featuring two heroes from rival camps, Release: July 31

HOLLYWOOD

Top Gun Maverick

Plot: If you ask Maverick the plot, he might say, “It’s classified. I could tell you, but then I’d have to kill you.” Jokes apart, Maverick, despite his impeccable track record, is still only a Captain after 30 years of service, as revealed by the trailer of the film. The film is about the ‘world’s best pilot’ who we saw on screen 30 years ago.

Cast: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Ham, Ed Harris

Director: Joseph Kosinski

USP: Reboot of a 30-year-old film that gave us priceless one-liners that we still use

Release: June 26

Tenet

Plot: No concrete information about the premise of the film. But fans believe that it is Christopher Nolan’s version of a Bond movie.

Cast: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Dimple Kapadia

Director:

Christopher Nolan

USP: Reportedly, this will be one of Nolan’s most expensive projects. It is touted to be bigger than Interstellar and Inception.

Release: July 17

No Time To Die

Plot: James Bond is retired and enjoying his free life in Jamaica but there is no retirement for this agent 007. He is dragged back into business by his friend from CIA to rescue a scientist from the hands of a formidable villain.

Cast: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux,

Lashana Lynch

Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

USP: The last James Bond movie of Daniel Craig

Release: April 8

Scoob

Plot: This is that time in history where every pop-culture character gets an origin story. So, we will be getting to know where Scooby-Doo and his ‘hooman’ Shaggy are coming from. We also get to see how the Mystery Inc, came about.

Cast: Frank Welker, Will

Forte, Zac Efron

Director: Tony Cervone

USP: Scooby Dooby Doo!

Release: May 15

Dune

Plot: Adaptation of Frank Herber’s epic sci-fi novel of the same name

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson

Director: Denis Villeneuve

USP: Impressive ensemble cast. Villeneuve calls the film

“Star Wars for adults”.

Release: Dec 18

Black Widow

Plot: Following the events of Captain America: Civil War, Natasha Romanoff finds herself alone and forced to confront her past

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz

Director: Cate Shortland

USP: One of the most-awaited stand-alone films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Release: May 1

West Side Story

Plot: Teenagers Tony and Maria, despite having affiliations with rival street gangs, fall in love in 1950s New York City

Cast: Ansel Elgort,

Rachel Zegler

Director: Steven Spielberg

USP: Spielberg’s romantic Broadway-type musical

Release: Dec 18

Mulan

Plot: When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Chinese Army to defend the country from Huns, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honoured warrior, steps in her ailing father’s shoes

Cast: Liu Yifei, Jet Li

Director: Niki Caro

USP: Huge step forward in diversity and representation

in Hollywood

Release: March 27

