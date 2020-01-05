From Indian cinema to Hollywood, here's a rundown of films to look out for in 2020
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times in 2019 for cinema, but 2020 looks promising from all quarters.
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times in 2019 for cinema, but 2020 looks promising from all quarters. Bollywood has a plethora of films that are sure to lure viewers to the movie halls.
Sequels such as Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Baaghi 3, Angrezi Medium, Sadak 2, Bhool Bhulaiya; biopics such as ’83, Gunjan Saxena, Sardar Udham Singh, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Shakuntala Devi, Thalaivi and period dramas such as Shamshera and Prithviraj are just the cherry on the cake that the Hindi film industry has to offer.
Another interesting trend that seems to have flourished is remakes of Southern hits after the mega success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh, which was reprised of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Following the same formula, 2020 sees Gowtham Tinnanuri’s Jersey remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor in the lead. Other renditions such as Laal Singh Chaddha and The Girl on the Train follow a more tried and tested western adaptation route.
Hollywood sees the return of Christopher Nolan with Tenet, Edgar Wright with Last Night in Soho, Steven Spielberg with West Side Story. Marvel is back with two new movies, and DC has a pair of big hits of their own coming. Pixar has not one but two different movies coming in the year, and James Bond is back as well. Back home on the southern turf, pan-Indian films are on the rise. In Kannada language, KGF 2 returns in May; Darshan will be seen in Roberrt and Gandugali Madakari Nayaka, alongside sports movies such as James.
The Tamil film industry will release much-awaited Thalapathy 64, Vikram 58 and Superstar Rajinikanth’s Darbar. The two most awaited Telugu films—Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru, and NT Rama Rao Jr’s RRR—hit the screens this year while Mohanlal’s Big Brother, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simhan, Randamoozham, and Dulquer Salmaan’s Sukumara Kuruppu are on Malayalam film buffs’ waitlists. As you jot down your list of New Year resolutions, make sure to open your calendar and mark a few new movies from the biggest film industries across India and Hollywood to catch this year.
Bollywood
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Plot: A biopic of Maratha warrior Tanahji Malusare and his siege of Fort Sinhagad.
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan
Director: Om Raut
USP: Big-budget period/3D actioner
Release: January 10
Chhapaak
Plot: Inspired by the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal
Cast: Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey
Director: Meghna Gulzar
USP: Serious social drama, Padukone playing an acid attack victim
Release: January 10
Imtiaz Ali’s next (untitled)
Plot: Love story, possibly triangular romance
Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan
Director: Imtiaz Ali
USP: Ali’s spiritual sequel to Love Aaj Kal
Release: February 14
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
Plot: Queer love story between two men set in small town India
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar
Director: Hitesh Kewalya
USP: Khurrana’s first queer film told in the format of mainstream family dramas
Release: February 21
Gulabo Sitabo
Plot: Unrevealed. Comedy set in Lucknow.
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana
Director: Shoojit Sircar
USP: Khurrana
and Bachchan
reunite with Sircar
Release: February 28
Sooryavanshi
Plot: Story of an Anti-Terrorism Squad chief as he tackles a global network
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif
Director: Rohit Shetty
USP: Shetty’s fourth entry in his cop universe
Release: March 27
Radhe
Plot: Undercover cop fights criminals in Mumbai
Cast: Salman Khan, Disha Patani
Director: Prabhu Deva
USP: Khan’s Eid release, follow-up to Wanted
Release: May 22
Shamshera
Plot: Tribe of dacoits fight the British Empire in pre-independent India
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt
Director: Karan Malhotra
USP: Period western actioner; Ranbir and Dutt’s first film after Sanju
Release: July 31
Jersey
Plot: Retired sportsman is inspired to play again for his son
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur
Director: Gowtham Tinnanuri
USP: Hindi remake of Jersey
Release: August 28
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Plot: Biopic of Mumbai’s female gangster and brothel runner Gangubai
Cast: Alia Bhatt
Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
USP: A signature Bhansali magnum opus
Release: September 11
Laal Singh Chaddha
Plot: Slow-witted Punjabi man travels across India to spread love and kindness
Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor
Director: Advait Chandan
USP: Indian remake of Tom Hank’s Forrest Gump
Release: December 25
’83
Plot: Sports biopic on India’s win
at the 1983 Cricket World Cup
Cast: Ranveer Singh
Director: Kabir Khan
USP: First major film on the historic win
Release: April 10
KOLLYWOOD
Darbar
Plot: A no-nonsense cop in Mumbai
Cast: Rajinikanth, Nayanthara
Director: AR Murugadoss
USP: A quintessential Rajini film. He’s playing a cop after 27 years.
Release: Pongal
Thalapathy 64
Plot: A campus-based action thriller
Cast: Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan
Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj
USP: A multitude of stars; Vijay and VJS acting together
Release: Summer
Valimai
Plot: A cop in an urban action thriller
Cast: Ajith, Janhvi Kapoor
Director: H Vinoth
USP: Vinoth working on an original film with Ajith after working on a remake in Nerkonda Paarvai
Release: Diwali
Soorarai Pottru
Plot: The story is inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath, who established India’s first budget airline, Air Deccan
Cast: Suriya, Aparna
Balamurali, Jackie Shroff
Director: Sudha Kongara
USP: Suriya making a biography of sorts for the first time
Release: Summer
Thalaivar 168
Plot: Considering it is directed by Siva, it could be Rajini’s return to a rural setting
Cast: Rajinikanth, Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh
Director: Siva
USP: The refreshing pairing of Rajini with his yesteryear co-stars
Release: Latter half of 2020
Suruli (speculative title) / D40
Plot: A UK-based gangster film
Cast: Dhanush,
Aishwarya Lekshmi
Director: Karthik Subburaj
USP: A film that has been four years in the making; one that could have been Al Pacino’s Tamil debut and Karthik Subbaraj’s next, after Petta.
Release: First half of 2020
Mookuthi Amman
Plot: A devotional film made in RJ Balaji style
Cast: Nayanthara
Director: RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan
USP: The return of the devotional genre in Tamil cinema, and Nayanthara playing the titular role
Release: Summer
Doctor
Plot: No details revealed yet
Cast: Sivakarthikeyan
Director: Nelson Dilipkumar
USP: First film under Sivakarthikeyan Productions to star Siva in the lead role. He is also working with a long-time friend in Nelson.
Release: Summer
Notable Additions: Sultan, starring Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna (Tamil debut), directed
by Bakkiyaraj Kannan; Karnan starring Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj; Cobra starring Vikram and Ajay Gnanamuthu; Mafia: Chapter 1 starring Arun Vijay, Prasanna and Priya Bhavani, Shankar; Karthick Naren’s first release since Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru is also expected next year.
TOLLYWOOD
Jaan
Plot: A palm reader falls in love with a school teacher
Cast: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde
Director: Radha Krishna
USP: Prabhas donning a romantic avatar after Mr Perfect (2011). First Telugu film set in 1970s Europe backdrop.
Release: Summer/post-summer
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Plot: A kid who was born rich gets raised as a poor man and his attempts to get back to his family and take ownership of his properties
Cast: Allu Arjun,
Pooja Hegde, Tabu
Director: Trivikram Srinivas
Release: Jan 12
USP: Third film in Trivikram
and Allu Arjun’s combination. Songs have become chartbusters and again, the
festival advantage.
Acharya (tentative title)
Plot: A middle-aged Brahmin priest-turned-Naxalite-turned-social reformer launches a fight over misappropriation of temple funds and donations by the Endowments Department
Cast: Chiranjeevi, Trisha
Director: Koratala Siva
USP: Siva, who hasn’t tasted failure, has joined hands with Chiranjeevi, after blockbuster Syeraa Narasimha Reddy. Chiru will be playing a man in his 40s, something he hasn’t done in a while now.
Release: Dussehra
Sarileru Neekevvaru
Plot: Story of an army man, who ends up as the saviour for a mother grieving the death of her son
Cast: Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti
Director: Anil Ravipudi
USP: Anil Ravipudi hasn’t had a flop film in his career and Mahesh Babu will reunite with Vijayashanti nearly after three decades. There is also the festival flavour.
Release: Jan 10
RRR
Plot: Set in pre-Independence era, the story traces the journey of two young freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, who are away from their home.
MOLLYWOOD
Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham
Plot: Based on the life of naval commander Kunjali Marakkar
Cast: Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu
Director: Priyadarshan
USP: Star-studded cast; Priyadarshan’s biggest film since Kalapani.
Release: Unannounced
Halal Love Story
Plot: Details not revealed
Cast: Indrajith, Joju George, Grace Antony
Director: Zakariya Mohammed
USP: From the writer-director of Sudani from Nigeria
Release: Unannounced
Thankam
Plot: Details not revealed
Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Joju George
Director: Saheed Arafath
USP: A crime drama from the writer and producers of Kumbalangi Nights
Release: Unannounced
Kurup
Plot: Based on the exploits of the elusive Sukumara Kurup
Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Indrajith, Shine Tom Chacko
Director: Srinath Rajendran
USP: The cast and
period setting
Release: Unannounced
Thuramukham
Plot: Not revealed
Cast: Nivin Pauly, Biju Menon, Indrajith, Nimisha Sajayan
Director: Rajeev Ravi
USP: Ravi’s first collaboration with Nivin Pauly
Release: Unannounced
Aadujeevitham
Plot: Based on the novel Goat Days by Benyamin
Cast: Prithviraj, Amala Paul
Director: Blessy
USP: Prithviraj’s most challenging role, supposedly. The actor will be going through different makeovers.
Release: Unannounced
SANDALWOOD
KGF Chapter 2
Plot: A sequel to the huge hit KGF: Chapter 1, which was released in 2018
Cast: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Vasishta Simha, Achyuth Kumar
Director: Prashanth Neel
USP: The legacy of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 1. Dutt enters KGF Chapter 2 as Adheera
Release: Tentatively summer, but might get postponed to July
Yuvarathna
Plot: Puneeth Rajkumar plays a college student in this commercial family entertainer
Cast: Puneeth Rajkumar, Sayyessha, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Diganth and Sonu Gowda
Director: Santhosh Ananddram
USP: Second-time collaboration of actor Puneeth Rajkumar and director Santosh Ananddram, after Raajakumara
Release: April 24
Roberrt
Plot: A family and mass entertainer
Cast: Darshan, Asha Bhat (Kannada debut), Vinod Prabhakar, Jagapati Babu
Director: Tharun Sudhir
USP: Director’s second film after Chowka; Darshan had made a guest appearance in Chowka as Roberrt, which eventually led to the idea of this film. Darshan as Hanuman and a young boy sitting on his shoulders as Rama has garnered a lot of eyeballs.
Release: April
Kotigobba 3
Plot: Third installment of the Kotigobba franchise, an action thriller
Cast: Sudeep, Madonna Sebastian, Aftab Shivdasani, Shraddha Das
Director: Shiva Karthik
USP: Script by Sudeep
Release: March/April
Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger
Plot: A gangster film
Cast: Dhananjay, Niveditha, Sapthami, Amrutha, Gautham, Monisha Nadgi
Director: Suri
USP: A mafia-based subject coming from director Suri, who is known for films like Duniya, Jackie, and Tagaru
Release: February
Other Expected Films
Bhajarangi, starring Shivarajkumar and directed by A Harsha, marks a hat-trick combination of the actor and the filmmaker; Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka starring Darshan is a historical drama directed by Rajendra Singh Babu and produced by Rockline Venkatesh; Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer James, directed by Chethan Kumar; Sudeep-starrer Phantom, directed by Anup Bhandari, Cast: Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Director: SS Rajamouli, USP: Rajamouli’s next film after the Baahubali franchise and a multi-starrer featuring two heroes from rival camps, Release: July 31
HOLLYWOOD
Top Gun Maverick
Plot: If you ask Maverick the plot, he might say, “It’s classified. I could tell you, but then I’d have to kill you.” Jokes apart, Maverick, despite his impeccable track record, is still only a Captain after 30 years of service, as revealed by the trailer of the film. The film is about the ‘world’s best pilot’ who we saw on screen 30 years ago.
Cast: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Ham, Ed Harris
Director: Joseph Kosinski
USP: Reboot of a 30-year-old film that gave us priceless one-liners that we still use
Release: June 26
Tenet
Plot: No concrete information about the premise of the film. But fans believe that it is Christopher Nolan’s version of a Bond movie.
Cast: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Dimple Kapadia
Director:
Christopher Nolan
USP: Reportedly, this will be one of Nolan’s most expensive projects. It is touted to be bigger than Interstellar and Inception.
Release: July 17
No Time To Die
Plot: James Bond is retired and enjoying his free life in Jamaica but there is no retirement for this agent 007. He is dragged back into business by his friend from CIA to rescue a scientist from the hands of a formidable villain.
Cast: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux,
Lashana Lynch
Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga
USP: The last James Bond movie of Daniel Craig
Release: April 8
Scoob
Plot: This is that time in history where every pop-culture character gets an origin story. So, we will be getting to know where Scooby-Doo and his ‘hooman’ Shaggy are coming from. We also get to see how the Mystery Inc, came about.
Cast: Frank Welker, Will
Forte, Zac Efron
Director: Tony Cervone
USP: Scooby Dooby Doo!
Release: May 15
Dune
Plot: Adaptation of Frank Herber’s epic sci-fi novel of the same name
Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson
Director: Denis Villeneuve
USP: Impressive ensemble cast. Villeneuve calls the film
“Star Wars for adults”.
Release: Dec 18
Black Widow
Plot: Following the events of Captain America: Civil War, Natasha Romanoff finds herself alone and forced to confront her past
Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz
Director: Cate Shortland
USP: One of the most-awaited stand-alone films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Release: May 1
West Side Story
Plot: Teenagers Tony and Maria, despite having affiliations with rival street gangs, fall in love in 1950s New York City
Cast: Ansel Elgort,
Rachel Zegler
Director: Steven Spielberg
USP: Spielberg’s romantic Broadway-type musical
Release: Dec 18
Mulan
Plot: When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Chinese Army to defend the country from Huns, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honoured warrior, steps in her ailing father’s shoes
Cast: Liu Yifei, Jet Li
Director: Niki Caro
USP: Huge step forward in diversity and representation
in Hollywood
Release: March 27
