Home Magazine

Honouring the star of structural engineering 'Mahendra Raj'

A Delhi exhibition celebrates engineer Mahendra Raj, who transformed modern India’s many cityscapes.

Published: 05th January 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Hall of Nations

Hall of Nations

Almost all the top architects of modern India, Charles Correa, Raj Rewal, BV Doshi, Le Corbusier, Joseph Stein and Kuldeep Singh, had one thing in common—Mahendra Raj. This structural engineer helped turn their vision into reality.

The ongoing exhibition, Structuring Form: The Innovative Rigour of Mahendra Raj, at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) in Delhi, showcases why the nonagenarian is one of the best structural engineers of urban India.

“The architecture of India is rooted in its history, culture and religion among a number of styles and traditions. Raj, who recently turned 95, is a distinguished figure who walked with other creative individuals such as Le Corbusier, BV Doshi, Joseph Stein, Raj Rewal, Kuldip Singh to name just a few. His contribution in transforming the city landscape of post-Independent India will remain unparalleled, with his legacy as an inspiration for successive generations,” says Kiran Nadar, Founder and Chairperson, KNMA. 

Hindon River Mills

The exhibition details seven architectural projects, raised by Raj out of his 250. Structures such as the Hall of Nations (now demolished), the Akbar Hotel and the NCDC Office building in Delhi, the Hindon River Mills in Ghaziabad, the Municipal Stadium and Tagore Memorial Theatre in Ahmedabad and the Indoor Sports Stadium in Srinagar find a special place in this exhibition. “Raj has carried the whole modern Indian architecture on his shoulders. My interaction with him was like a jugalbandi that has helped enhance and execute my visions,” says Rewal, while describing the immense skill and tenacity with which Raj executed the magnificent structures.

Raj’s ingenuity also lay in the fact that he deployed easily available manual labour as well as a construction material to craft his structures. “Concrete as a building material was popular across the world, however, the material had its own limitations. In the 1960s, India was far from mechanisation unlike the West. During this time, I experimented with structures, with the availability of affordable material and labour,” he reminisces.

His life and work garner more relevance and attention in present times with the growing threat of demolition of modern structures. The iconic Hall of Nations was razed to dust in 2017. “Certain architects and clients let you experiment, some don’t. In this very period (1960s), I built the New Great Insurance of India building in Mumbai. Both the client and architects agreed. It was a difficult construction,” says the structural engineer. The buildings he worked on were iconic objects and portray him as an artist-visionary of his times and after.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahendra Raj Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Delhi architecture exhibition
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp