Sip, savour and sway: These luxury Delhi hotels provide culinary experiences

As the hospitality industry becomes more competitive, entrepreneurs are looking at going beyond their defined roles. Where once it was just about food and beverage, now it is all about experiential moments. Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity recently started a very attractive culinary staycation offer.

Spread over the weekend, it promises a relaxing and indulgent experience.

Director of culinary operations, Chef Neeraj Tyagi, says, “With the culinary staycation, guests can relish an impeccable experience like no other. There are sessions on Art of Baking, Cake Decoration, Master Class, Dimsum Making, etc. Guests can also spend time with the culinary team plucking and picking vegetables from our in-house farm.”

The hotel also brings in Michelin Star Chefs and regularly hosts international food festivals.

Also, in an effort to encourage art, the hotel has sectioned off an area for a permanent art display and has shows by noted names in the field. For the same, it ties up either with an artist or a gallery. It recently hosted an art show by Paresh Maity, Jayasri Burman, Sanjay Bhattacharya and Seema Kohli. Biswajit Chakraborty, General Manager Delegate, says, “We have introduced various innovative offerings as part of Experiences by Pullman. Art lovers can enjoy Artist Playground by Pullman and Art Zone by Pullman. One of our bars recently introduced Jazz Nights and another is showcasing comedy sessions.”

If Pullman & Novotel is going diverse, places such as Roseate Hotels & Resorts are also not behind. Even as they look at opening six more hotels in Dubai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Goa and the UK, they are set to make their all-day patisserie and boulangerie—Roasted—into retail outlets across Delhi-NCR, besides another sweet offer with Mithai by Roseate. Well-known for their spa and wellness brand Aheli, the hotel wants to branch into luxury ayurvedic products to be manufactured under the Aheli brand and retailed in-house, online and at offline stores. Perhaps the most interesting concept is ‘Table Stories’, a pop-up restaurant featuring world-renowned chefs every two weeks merging food and stories. Centered on a common philosophy—a stellar menu, immaculate service and shared experience—this pre-booked experience is an initiative along with FoodInk Expeditions. Kush Kapoor, CEO, Roseate Hotels & Resorts, says, “We have decided to go beyond the conventional food and beverage promotions and expand our guests’ experiences.”

Yet another brand that is making inroads into providing experiential moments is Andaz Delhi—A Concept by Hyatt, which is also pet-friendly. The Immersive Master Classes, and Gin 101 sessions at the in-house bar, Juniper—India’s first gin bar—are much sought after. Also, the hotel takes a leaf out of the book 401 Reasons to Fall in Love With Delhi by Fiona Caulfield. Each of the hotel’s 401 guestrooms and suites has a unique art piece that is a visual interpretation of one of the book’s 401 reasons. Besides, the hotel also conducts photo walks around the 401 reasons every month and the same is open to all the guests staying at the property. These walks are always in collaboration with a cultural insider, making it even more interesting.

There is also an interactive Sunday Market where local artisans set up their retail counters to offer fresh organic produce. Madhav Sehgal, General Manager, Andaz Delhi, says, “Nowadays, the global discerning traveller seeks unique and locally inspired experiences and this has become a key decision maker while choosing a hotel for work or leisure. Committed to creating an inspiring experience through cultural expressions, we offer experiences which are inspired by the neighbourhood’s rich history and local culture.”