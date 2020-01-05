Home Magazine

Sip, savour and sway: These luxury Delhi hotels provide culinary experiences

Beyond world-class cuisine and comfortable stay, luxury hotels across Delhi offer cultural experiences to lure discerning travellers

Published: 05th January 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Chef Amninder Sandhu at Table Stories, Roseate Hotels & Resorts

Chef Amninder Sandhu at Table Stories, Roseate Hotels & Resorts

As the hospitality industry becomes more competitive, entrepreneurs are looking at going beyond their defined roles. Where once it was just about food and beverage, now it is all about experiential moments. Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity recently started a very attractive culinary staycation offer.

Spread over the weekend, it promises a relaxing and indulgent experience.

Director of culinary operations, Chef Neeraj Tyagi, says, “With the culinary staycation, guests can relish an impeccable experience like no other. There are sessions on Art of Baking, Cake Decoration, Master Class, Dimsum Making, etc. Guests can also spend time with the culinary team plucking and picking vegetables from our in-house farm.”

Andaz Delhi—A Concept by Hyatt;

The hotel also brings in Michelin Star Chefs and regularly hosts international food festivals.
Also, in an effort to encourage art, the hotel has sectioned off an area for a permanent art display and has shows by noted names in the field. For the same, it ties up either with an artist or a gallery. It recently hosted an art show by Paresh Maity, Jayasri Burman, Sanjay Bhattacharya and Seema Kohli. Biswajit Chakraborty, General Manager Delegate, says, “We have introduced various innovative offerings as part of Experiences by Pullman. Art lovers can enjoy Artist Playground by Pullman and Art Zone by Pullman. One of our bars recently introduced Jazz Nights and another is showcasing comedy sessions.”

If Pullman & Novotel is going diverse, places such as Roseate Hotels & Resorts are also not behind. Even as they look at opening six more hotels in Dubai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Goa and the UK, they are set to make their all-day patisserie and boulangerie—Roasted—into retail outlets across Delhi-NCR, besides another sweet offer with Mithai by Roseate. Well-known for their spa and wellness brand Aheli, the hotel wants to branch into luxury ayurvedic products to be manufactured under the Aheli brand and retailed in-house, online and at offline stores. Perhaps the most interesting concept is ‘Table Stories’, a pop-up restaurant featuring world-renowned chefs every two weeks merging food and stories. Centered on a common philosophy—a stellar menu, immaculate service and shared experience—this pre-booked experience is an initiative along with FoodInk Expeditions. Kush Kapoor, CEO, Roseate Hotels & Resorts, says, “We have decided to  go beyond the conventional food and beverage promotions and expand our guests’ experiences.”

Yet another brand that is making inroads into providing experiential moments is Andaz Delhi—A Concept by Hyatt, which is also pet-friendly. The Immersive Master Classes, and Gin 101 sessions at the in-house bar, Juniper—India’s first gin bar—are much sought after. Also, the hotel takes a leaf out of the book 401 Reasons to Fall in Love With Delhi by Fiona Caulfield. Each of the hotel’s 401 guestrooms and suites has a unique art piece that is a visual interpretation of one of the book’s 401 reasons. Besides, the hotel also conducts photo walks around the 401 reasons every month and the same is open to all the guests staying at the property. These walks are always in collaboration with a cultural insider, making it even more interesting.

There is also an interactive Sunday Market where local artisans set up their retail counters to offer fresh organic produce. Madhav Sehgal, General Manager, Andaz Delhi, says, “Nowadays, the global discerning traveller seeks unique and locally inspired experiences and this has become a key decision maker while choosing a hotel for work or leisure. Committed to creating an inspiring experience through cultural expressions, we offer experiences which are inspired by the neighbourhood’s rich history and local culture.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Luxury hotel delhi Delhi hotels staycation Neeraj Tyagi Pullman & Novotel
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp