What to wear in 2020

Here, according to Lyst, are the four trends set to dominate, all mostly influenced by upcoming events around the world.

High-end streetwear and luxury footwear may have dominated the fashion world in 2019, but luxury fashion is taking off to new places in 2020. Global fashion platform Lyst’s report for this year, which analysed data from more than six million products, 12,000 stores, global media coverage and social media mentions, predicts that luxury fashion will take inspiration from countries and galaxies far away.

Space fashion: In the coming decade, NASA plans to land humans on the moon, detect quakes on Mars and defend Earth from deadly asteroids. Moon Express is also planning to send a lunar lander to the moon and SpaceX is also developing the Dragon 2 capsule, both slated for 2020. Lyst is forecasting that these ventures will fuel a rise in space-inspired fashion, from holographic outfits to space-suit outerwear.

Japanese influences with Tokyo hosting the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games during the summer, Lyst expects influences from the famed “bold Harajuku street style” and contemporary Japanese labels. Though Japanese brands have long been reluctant to branch outside of Japan, they’re finally expanding into new markets, especially the UK. This is happening because the world is catching on to Japanese culture and trends due to the upcoming Olympics.

Oversized handbags

While the average worldwide handbag surface area shrank by 40 per cent in 2019, fuelling a trend in mini-bags, Lyst predicts that the extra-large bags that dominated the 2000s will make a comeback in 2020. Harper’s Bazaar and Elle are also forecasting a big bag resurgence in spring 2020, as oversized totes and hobo bags both made an appearance on the runways.

Political fashion

From Brexit’s presence in London fashion labels to headlines examining politicians’ sartorial choices, the past few seasons have seen many political fashion statements. And as the US enters 2020 with the presidential election on the horizon, Lyst expects more politically inspired fashion to continue into the new decade that’s “reflective of global and cultural tensions.”

