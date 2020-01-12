Home Magazine

INTERVIEW | Amid Chhapaak release, JNU row, Deepika Padukone talks about 'wings of courage'

Actor-turned-producer Deepika Padukone talks about the emotional toll of reliving the tale of an acid attack survivor on screen and the importance of athletics

Published: 12th January 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest

Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest. (Photo | Twitter)

Three days ahead of the release of her first movie this year, Deepika Padukone took an unprecedented step. The actor showed up at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in Delhi and stood in solidarity with the students and teachers who were attacked by masked goons on January 5. Some fans applauded her stand while those who opposed vowed to block her on social media and boycott Chhapaak. Needless to say, the 34-year-old put her production debut at stake with her bold act.

Perhaps, it is this courage that helped her tell the story of acid attack victim Laxmi Agarwal in Chhapaak. Deepika thinks that this film has been the most physically and emotionally draining in her career so far. “None of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali films had the effect that Chhapaak had on me. I did a lot of prep but to live those final moments and it has deeply affected me. I don’t think I was aware of the nuances of acid attack survival as much as I am today. My awareness was as much as anybody else’s. When you do a film like this you realise what does someone do after an acid attack,” says the actor. 

ALSO READ | I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave

The actor’s journey in Bollywood has been one of constant growth and learning. “I hope to grow and learn for the next 20 years or else I will stagnate and get bored. I was criticised in the beginning but I took it up as a challenge and didn’t let it affect me. Instead, I analysed the criticisms and worked on them,” says the actor. She goes on to reveal that her motivation comes from the fact that she was a sportsperson. “When you are an athlete your view points change. Playing competitive sports is very important. It makes you a different person. I can see that difference in the attitude of my contemporaries whether it is criticism, defeat or success. There are cases where people become successful overnight but they can’t handle fame and you see their personality change. Sports teaches you to handle failure and success. It has taught me discipline, hard work, dedication and all of these things,” she explains. 

What was the takeaway as the producer of Chhapaak?

“To balance creativity and commerce is diametrically opposite. I’ve always been a conscious actor. Whether it’s how much I am being paid or how much my team is working or how well they are being fed or rested. These were things that I was conscious of even when I was not a producer. As a producer, I was a lot more involved. As an actor, I was executing what I was being told. But as a producer, I know the strategy, marketing plan and everything that happens behind the scenes,” she explains.

Deepika has been handling her own finances from a very young age. On her experiences of managing money, she says, “Being a producer is not very different from being an actor.
But I can definitely say that I have learnt to value money at a very young age. I have grown up in a middle-class family. My parents never indulged us. But it’s important to spend money in right place. I don’t know how big producers work but I know the basics. I have heard people complain about big production houses in Bollywood.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bollywood Deepika Padukone JNU row Chhapaak Sanjay Leela Bhansali
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • piyush
    From the time she has supported tukde tukde gang.Leftist newspapers and congress have come out in her full support including state governments of congress in rajasthan and punjab
    18 hours ago reply
Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp