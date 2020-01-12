Home Magazine

Travel to Indonesia to experience its macabre past

An ancient village in Indonesia, which is home to the Batak ethnic group, has preserved its unique traditions of life and death.

Published: 12th January 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

What strikes us upon entering the village are the pointed, tall, rubiginous house roofs.

What strikes us upon entering the village are the pointed, tall, rubiginous house roofs.

Walking into Hatu  (settlement) Siallagan in Samosir Island, Indonesia, from the pier, the calm does strike you as a bit otherworldly. That you cross the Lake Toba, the world’s largest crater lake (nearly the size of Singapore), to reach here gives the place an extra edge. The serenading of tourists by our guide Mama Myrna singing old Hindi songs doesn’t do much to shake things up. Siallagan, which forms a part of the heritage-rich Ambarita village, has preserved its traditions and culture of the ethnic Batak tribe of Indonesia. The people who live here are believed to be the direct descendants of the King of Batak.

The ‘hatu’ itself was built during the reign of the first king, Laga Siallagan. The remains today cover an area of 2,400 sq metres and are surrounded by a stone wall topped with bamboo spears for protection from wild animals and thieving, marauding enemies. Most residents are direct descendants of the first Siallagan king and the tombs of their ancestors can be found around the village. Ancestors are not just a matter of pride in Indonesia but prayed to for blessings and miracles. 

What strikes us upon entering the village are the pointed, tall, rubiginous house roofs. These are well-preserved residences of the Batak tradition. Most are used for display and demonstration of life in a bygone era. The Lake Toba surrounding the island of Samosir was a caldera, or the crater formed by the eruption of a super volcano 74,000 years ago. 

It was the most explosive eruption known to happen on earth the past 25 million years and is believed to have wiped out most of the humans alive. The biggest draw of Siallagan is the 200-year-old ‘Batu Parsidangan’ (trial stone) which is two sets of large stones carved into chairs around a stone table. It means ‘stones for meetings and trials’ and is located in the village square beneath a patulous Hariara tree considered sacred by the locals. The first set is an arrangement of chairs specifically intended for the king, queen, clan elders, important invitees and the datu or spiritual leader. The second is the same arrangement around a stone table that was used for executions. Next to the table was a longish slab. Each had its own purpose. 

Our guide tells us once a prisoner was sentenced to death, a calendar was consulted for a suitable date to carry out the execution. The site has replicas of every ancillary used—from the ancient scroll calendar to the dagger and the ceremonial sword. On the appointed day, the prisoner would be placed on the big slab at the centre of second stone set and stabbed multiple times to release any black magic powers he or she might possess. The Siallagan execution didn’t end here. Afterward, the executioner would carry out his responsibility on the horizontal stone slab with a distinct groove. The headless prisoner’s heart was torn out and handed to the king. 

The execution area is, understandably, where the tourists get additionally curious and the locals loquacious. There was an incident a few years ago where a Spaniard began talking in the Batak language, capering around the beheading stone. Several Christian missionaries are believed to have lost their heads here. The one missionary who escaped was the German Ludwig Ingwer Nommensen. He had translated the first Batak Bible from German. He not only got to keep his head but was allowed to flourish as well. There are a few timber churches still standing in the region believed to be his legacy. 

A few minutes’ walking distance from Siallagan are Tomok and Tuk Tuk where the more familiar sights of tourism meet you. Hawkers try to ply you with batik shirts and ulos, sacred shawls, wayang and leather puppets and handcrafted gambus and model gamelans. Sprightly tykes beseech you to throw coins into the Toba which will be retrieved by them before you count to 10. History creeps into this little Indonesian settlement on the Toba Lake. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hatu Samosir Island Indonesia Laga Siallagan
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp