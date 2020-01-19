Home Magazine

Calicut based architect learns natural methods of making mud homes

Amarnath sees himself more of a sculptor than an architect. He admits that not everyone is excited about mud homes.

Published: 19th January 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Caclicut based architect Amarnath Duleep

Social media today has ascertained that few except Donald Trump are immune to the environmental devastation humans have wrought on this earth. Yet all it elicits is a shrug. But not from Amarnath Duleep. This Calicut-based architect who experimented with ‘green living’, has learned the natural methods of making mud homes at Thannal in Thiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, at an organisation which teaches sustainable building techniques.

His preferred material is mud, straw and water. Amarnath applies completely natural techniques for his projects, utilising only local materials for his projects. His partner is Mumbai-based Diana Mowdawala, who embellishes Amarnath’s mud buildings with intricate natural artwork.

“Our collaboration wasn’t planned. Looking back, it seems inevitable. I delve into the technical aspects of the work, experimenting with natural building practices such as how mixing mud in different proportions with lime, terracotta, etc which can be used as mortar or plaster,” reveals Amarnath. Diana’s yang is in applying delicately detailed artwork on the base structure to create a new synthesis.

Diana Mowdawala

Amarnath sees himself more of a sculptor than an architect. He admits that not everyone is excited about mud homes. “Mud houses are often associated with dingy, ramshackle huts. On the contrary, if finished in the right way, their surfaces can be made to gleam like polished, refined stone,” he says. Contemporary construction theory has fostered the common belief is that mud is not durable. Amarnath claims to the contrary. He observes that earth structures can last for decades as long as “they are shielded by sturdy roofs”. He agrees that natural buildings are more susceptible to termites. His solution is borrowed again from ancient beliefs such as adding slaked lime and neem help fight termites.

Paints are a strict no in Amarnath and Diana buildings. Nature’s bounties enrich Diana’s palette; she uses plaster sgraffito (decoration created by scratching through surfaces to reveal a lower layer of a contrasting colour) in her art. “It’s time we took a leaf out of the manuals of our ancestors and explored the viability of re-engineering old building materials to be compatible with our modern world,” says Amarnath. Mud flinging just got a whole new meaning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
donald trump Green Living climate change global warming Mud Homes
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp