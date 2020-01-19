Eat it like the Japanese this winters in 'Guppy'

Medha Dutta Yadav By

This restaurant is your best bet for hotpot cravings in this winter chill



AMBIENCE: If you are looking at some good food in an informal setting, then Guppy is the place to be in. This tiny little eatery in Lodhi Colony, ticks off all the right boxes with its simple decor that encourages lively conversations and friendly celebrations with loved ones. But if muted sophistication is your style, we would advise to give this place a miss.

Rating: 3.5/5

FOOD & BEVERAGE: While the ambience may not be something to write home about, head to Guppy if good Asian food—especially Japanese—is your Kryptonite. Their new winter menu steals the show with its hearty Nabe Hotpots—a Japanese hotpot dish of fresh ingredients stewed in a delicious broth. The portion is generous and the experience of having a live frothing pot on the table, unmatchable. It calls for lively and prolonged conversations. We tried the hotseller—literally—Black Chicken Nabe Hotpot. Black chicken (called Kadaknath in Madhya Pradesh) is a coal-black chicken inside-out with a very gamey taste and texture. Served with the skin, it is definitely an aquired taste. We also tried their Soft-Shell Crab rolled in sushi, which was a winner. However, their Baked Avocado failed to make the mark. The drinks, especially the mulled wine, were good, but the restaurant like many others faltered when it came to desserts. Barring the matcha ice cream, we won’t really put a must-try tag on the rest.

Rating: 3.5/5

Service: The service was up-to-the-mark, but not extraordinary. While the staff was attentive, twice we had to ask for cutlery, which was definitely a put-off.

Rating: 3/5