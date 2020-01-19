Magic carpets of Varanasi

Express News Service By

Varanasi-based carpet company, Hands, has launched its new Cryptos collection that features designs shrouded in mystery, with secrets and cryptic messages at their core. Beautifully hand-knotted in 100 per cent botanical silk, each carpet is a distinctive, elegant expression of luxury, brought alive through an infinite interplay of pile height variances, colours, textures, patterns and compositions.

“With a peculiar element of intrigue to it,” says Ravi Patodia, managing director. “Each design tells a unique tale, whose origin lies rooted in mythology or history. These carpets are like pieces of puzzles, concealing hidden meanings within them, waiting to be deciphered. With an irresistible enigma that goes way beneath the surface, the collection celebrates the sense of curiosity and wonder towards the magic that life has to it.”

The collection features nine designs in various sizes, ranging from 7x7 to 8x 10, and is available at the brand’s exclusive store in Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai. Besides, Hands also offers bespoke options where the carpet is completely custom-made, designed, sized and crafted around a unique, personal expression.