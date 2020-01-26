Fire sign: Personality Traits of fathers

Nitin Manchanda By

ARIES: The Aries man is all about fun and excitement in his life. Aries men are known for being ambitious and competitive, but when they become fathers, that translates into pushing their children to be the best. They want to be motivated, which means that they might push their kids a little too hard, but it comes from a place of love and a desire to see them succeed. He will be a very entertaining father. The kids will not ever likely be too bored as he will show them the joys of living it up.

He is loving and loyal to his children and at times, need a little help not to gloat too much over his children’s success. He will also need a soft partner to make sure that he does not let his anger come through too much. He will also be a little strict because he has an emotional side not seen much by anyone. He wants to make sure that his children learn how to be well adjusted and independent grown-ups which is why he may also be impatient, especially if his child is not taking to whatever he is teaching and thus it is important for them to balance their emotions wisely.

LEO: The Leo man is a very proud father. His children will be his legacy and he want to be sure that they will grow up to be the very best that they can be. He teaches his children to be strong and to love what they do in their career choices. He inspires them to have ambition and be socially involved. He will consider his children to be a blessing and thinks of them as his whole world and will make them feel appreciated and adored their whole lives.

As he is so demonstrative with his love for his children, this over excessive bragging about his children can lead to overindulgence. Being the proud dad can be a bit much for his kids, who might get embarrassed by his gushing as they get older. He will give them just about anything they want to ensure that they will love him. This could cause problems if he gives them a little too much as a balance needs to be there for them to understand how life works.

SAGITTARIUS: Sagittarius men are naturally fun and vivacious, which will ensure that their kids have an awesome time and are more of a friend than a parent. He will absolutely love spending all the time he can with his children and will fall in love with them when they are babies and go on to form a very tight-knit bond with them as they grow.Being a man with free spirit, he will make random plans and take his children out on some fun adventure, which will also make them love travelling and expanding horizons in life.

He will teach them how to care for Earth and all its inhabitants and will also make them learn how to think for themselves as well as being loving human beings that ta.ke care of other human beings and animals.As a father he will want to teach his children to be independent and rely on themselves for their own success in life, however this may lead his expectations to drive absolute perfection from his children. Also, with their growing age, it will be harder for his children to balance with their father’s emotional intelligence and make it harder for him to earn their respect.

