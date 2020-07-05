STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

An eastern affair: 'Bangal' and 'Ghoti' delicacies come together, thanks to this Bengali couple

Those from outside West Bengal might not know this but there’s a divide in the culture between the Ghotis, originally from here, and the Bangals, who trace their lineage from present-day Bangladesh.

Published: 05th July 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Bhuni Khichuri

Walking through any of the fish shops in Kolkata after the derby (football match) is a surreal experience. Aside from the smells that are commonplace, it is the economics that gets us excited.

The result of the famous Mohun Bagan and East Bengal football match decides the prices of the hilsa and prawns, two fishes that resonate with the two main pillars of the Bengali society: Ghoti and Bangal.  

Those from outside Bengal might not know this but there’s a deep divide in the Bengali culture between the Ghotis, originally from West Bengal, and the Bangals, who trace their lineage from East Bengal, now Bangladesh.

Anindya S Basu

Both have distinct culinary histories. The former focuses on subtle flavours, while the latter on stronger ones.

But husband and wife, Madhushree Basu Roy and Anindya S Basu, are bringing the best of both worlds under their home roof in the city of joy.

Their journey began when Roy was in college at Cardiff University, the UK. Out of necessity, she had to learn to cook but eventually, fell in love with her Bengali roots.

Her new passion led to the opening of two restaurants in Mumbai and Pune.

Basu, on the other hand, ditched the high-flung corporate life to join his wife.

 But as fate would have it, the restaurant didn’t work. The couple settled for their family’s construction business but their love for creating heirloom recipes continued.

Every time they cooked, they documented the process.

As their food content on Facebook and Instagram grew, so did their reputation. They began diversifying their outreach through multiple social media channels, curating more heirloom recipes. 

So if there was an Alu Posto made in Bankura style, there was also Chitol Machcher Muthiya in Bangal style. Then there are signatures such as Bhuni Khichuri and Alu Bati Chorchori.

The basic difference between the two cuisines lies in their use of condiments.

Ghoti cuisine uses jaiphal, javitri and posto, while Bangal cuisine is fiery with its use of mustard, chilli and phoron.

Also, Banana flower and pumpkin flower is used in Ghoti, while Shutki Maach is common in the latter. 

Today they run a successful YouTube channel and an Instagram handle where they post recipes along with mouth-watering pictures of their daily specials, bringing back the deliciousness of yesteryears to every bite. 

Aloo Baati Chorchori

  • Cut three medium-sized potatoes into fine sticks and of equal length and width
  • Slice one large onion
  • Slice one large tomato lengthwise
  • Once you have prepped all the above vegetables, put them in a mixing bowl
  • Chop some green chillies or put them whole
  • Mix it all up with salt, turmeric powder, red chilli powder (optional) and sugar.
  • Chop and add coriander leaves
  • Add mustard oil and then transfer to a tiffin box or a container with a lid. Put the container into a pressure cooker with a little bit of water at the bottom and cook for 10 minutes or two whistles. If you don’t have a pressure cooker, cook in a steamer for 15–20 minutes or until the potatoes become soft.
  • Once done, serve immediately
Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bangal cuisine Ghoti cuisine West Bengal Bengali food
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp