An eastern affair: 'Bangal' and 'Ghoti' delicacies come together, thanks to this Bengali couple

Walking through any of the fish shops in Kolkata after the derby (football match) is a surreal experience. Aside from the smells that are commonplace, it is the economics that gets us excited.

The result of the famous Mohun Bagan and East Bengal football match decides the prices of the hilsa and prawns, two fishes that resonate with the two main pillars of the Bengali society: Ghoti and Bangal.

Those from outside Bengal might not know this but there’s a deep divide in the Bengali culture between the Ghotis, originally from West Bengal, and the Bangals, who trace their lineage from East Bengal, now Bangladesh.

Both have distinct culinary histories. The former focuses on subtle flavours, while the latter on stronger ones.

But husband and wife, Madhushree Basu Roy and Anindya S Basu, are bringing the best of both worlds under their home roof in the city of joy.

Their journey began when Roy was in college at Cardiff University, the UK. Out of necessity, she had to learn to cook but eventually, fell in love with her Bengali roots.

Her new passion led to the opening of two restaurants in Mumbai and Pune.

Basu, on the other hand, ditched the high-flung corporate life to join his wife.

But as fate would have it, the restaurant didn’t work. The couple settled for their family’s construction business but their love for creating heirloom recipes continued.

Every time they cooked, they documented the process.

As their food content on Facebook and Instagram grew, so did their reputation. They began diversifying their outreach through multiple social media channels, curating more heirloom recipes.

So if there was an Alu Posto made in Bankura style, there was also Chitol Machcher Muthiya in Bangal style. Then there are signatures such as Bhuni Khichuri and Alu Bati Chorchori.

The basic difference between the two cuisines lies in their use of condiments.

Ghoti cuisine uses jaiphal, javitri and posto, while Bangal cuisine is fiery with its use of mustard, chilli and phoron.

Also, Banana flower and pumpkin flower is used in Ghoti, while Shutki Maach is common in the latter.

Today they run a successful YouTube channel and an Instagram handle where they post recipes along with mouth-watering pictures of their daily specials, bringing back the deliciousness of yesteryears to every bite.

