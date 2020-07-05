Into the ice age: Now, explore Antarctica virtually

Nayare Ali By

The majestic ship cruises across icy waters as the narrator’s voice meets us with a warm ‘welcome to Antarctica’greeting.

The National Geographic Explorer, one of the finest expedition vessels there is, savagely cuts through the mass of seriously thick ice as the camera pans to the frigid surface.

The endless green-blue ocean is a spectacle, while the crisp white sky never lets your attention go astray.

Welcome to Antarctica, the highest, coldest and driest continent. You see Weddell Seals lounging upon the tough bed of sea ice.

Gentoo Penguins and Dolphin splash across the water, while the Adélies Penguins leap happily in playful strides.

What really gets the adrenalin pumping is the sight of gorgeous long-bodied Leopard Seals with elongated heads, lazying on a bergy spot.

The ship’s nose grittily manoeuvres through the tough waters for a closer look of these beauties that live a solitary life.

As we move ahead, a vast expanse of whiteness with imposing tabular icebergs becomes visible. Extraordinary in form, they look like turquoise, blue and white cotton candies when you zoom in.

The island-hop is exciting beyond words.

This is the first time you get close, unimaginably close, to extraordinary wildlife. Depending on the season, you can spot Emperor Penguins, Chinstrap Penguins, Crabeater Seal, Elephant Seal, Dusky Dolphins and Whales.

If you need a short break, while on the jetty, there is a quaint ‘berg side’ service, where guests can pick hot beverages such as coffee and tea, while warming up to the spectacular sights that lie ahead of them.

You can also go hiking across ice shells and climb the historic Orne harbour, a popular excursion site. It is a one-mile stretch and you’re advised to follow the guide at all times.

All through this hike you are encouraged to walk at your own pace, while indulging in on-site photography classes, or penguin-tracking.

Once you reach the top iceberg hill, you get a bird’s eye view of the ocean—a mix of pale blue and emerald green.

You will be enthralled by the vision of Chinstrap Penguins, perched on frosty sheets of ice, as you ascend on your hike.

Take a plunge into the frigid waters if you fancy diving into the icy cold waters. After the initial chill, you’ll acclimatise.

Under its depths lies marine wonders such as colourful sea stars and limpets, sea cucumbers and anemones.

The Penguin Plunge (with a 45-degree F air temperature and 33 F the water temperature) is one option. You can also kayak provided you’re skilled at peddling.

And if none of this excites you, you always have the option to sit back and do nothing. Even that in a place like this is rewarding.

What and where

Visit Antarctica by logging on to YouTube, Science by the Sea