STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Into the ice age: Now, explore Antarctica virtually

Welcome to Antarctica, the highest, coldest and driest continent. You see Weddell Seals lounging upon the tough bed of sea ice.

Published: 05th July 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Gentoo Penguins and Dolphin splash across the water, while the Adélies Penguins leap happily in playful strides.

Gentoo Penguins and Dolphin splash across the water, while the Adélies Penguins leap happily in playful strides.

The majestic ship cruises across icy waters as the narrator’s voice meets us with a warm ‘welcome to Antarctica’greeting.

The National Geographic Explorer, one of the finest expedition vessels there is, savagely cuts through the mass of seriously thick ice as the camera pans to the frigid surface.

The endless green-blue ocean is a spectacle, while the crisp white sky never lets your attention go astray.

Welcome to Antarctica, the highest, coldest and driest continent. You see Weddell Seals lounging upon the tough bed of sea ice.

Gentoo Penguins and Dolphin splash across the water, while the Adélies Penguins leap happily in playful strides.

What really gets the adrenalin pumping is the sight of gorgeous long-bodied Leopard Seals with elongated heads, lazying on a bergy spot.

The ship’s nose grittily manoeuvres through the tough waters for a closer look of these beauties that live a solitary life.

As we move ahead, a vast expanse of whiteness with imposing tabular icebergs becomes visible. Extraordinary in form, they look like turquoise, blue and white cotton candies when you zoom in.

The island-hop is exciting beyond words.

This is the first time you get close, unimaginably close, to extraordinary wildlife. Depending on the season, you can spot Emperor Penguins, Chinstrap Penguins, Crabeater Seal, Elephant Seal, Dusky Dolphins and Whales.

If you need a short break, while on the jetty, there is a quaint ‘berg side’ service, where guests can pick hot beverages such as coffee and tea, while warming up to the spectacular sights that lie ahead of them.

You can also go hiking across ice shells and climb the historic Orne harbour, a popular excursion site. It is a one-mile stretch and you’re advised to follow the guide at all times.

All through this hike you are encouraged to walk at your own pace, while indulging in on-site photography classes, or penguin-tracking.

Once you reach the top iceberg hill, you get a bird’s eye view of the ocean—a mix of pale blue and emerald green.

You will be enthralled by the vision of Chinstrap Penguins, perched on frosty sheets of ice, as you ascend on your hike.

Take a plunge into the frigid waters if you fancy diving into the icy cold waters. After the initial chill, you’ll acclimatise.

Under its depths lies marine wonders such as colourful sea stars and limpets, sea cucumbers and anemones.

The Penguin Plunge (with a 45-degree F air temperature and 33 F the water temperature) is one option. You can also kayak provided you’re skilled at peddling.

And if none of this excites you, you always have the option to sit back and do nothing. Even that in a place like this is rewarding. 

What and where

Visit Antarctica by logging on to YouTube, Science by the Sea

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Antarctica
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp