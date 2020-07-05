STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Necessity is the mother of invention: Class 8 student develops contactless hand sanitiser 

Powered by an infra-red sensor, the device captures human movement and executes the commands accordingly. 

Published: 05th July 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Nishaad’s contactless hand sanitiser

Nishaad’s contactless hand sanitiser

Face shields, aerosol obstructors, recyclable beds... these last three months have seen students find their foothold in the world of innovation.

From IITs to government colleges and schools, labs are giving birth to budding inventors. Nishaad Chachra, a Class VIII student of Vibgyor High Marathahalli, Bengaluru, has more on his mind than just online classes and Zooming with friends.

He recently developed an automatic and contactless hand sanitiser. Powered by an infra-red sensor, the device captures human movement and executes the commands accordingly. 

Protection is the need of the hour. Students at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, made it their motto as they developed affordable face shields. Earlier manufactured using 3D printing, the students moved to the ‘Injection Moulding’ technique as demand climbed. It helped them quadruple the production rate at a reduced cost. Financial help is also pouring in. The Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar, has set up a $1-million fund to support research and innovation. Online hackathons are also awarding the best practices.

Six engineering students from the Manipal Institute of Technology recently bagged the second prize of $5,000 at the CODE19 online hackathon—hosted by US-based Motwani Jadeja Family Foundation.

Their project, TeleVital, enables remote diagnosis by capturing their vital statistics through a webcam and browser. The winning entry to bag $10,000 was iClassroom—created by students of the Government College of Engineering, Kannur, Kerala. The project connects students and teachers through social media-type interface.

Other IITs have upped the ante too. IIT Guwahati students have designed and developed intubation boxes that function as aerosol obstructors. These boxes are placed at the head of the patient’s bed to limit the flow of virus-laden droplets during intubation. IIT Delhi researchers and PhD students also developed a web-based dashboard for predicting the spread of coronavirus. Called PRACRITI, it gives detailed state-wise and district-wise predictions for a three-week period and is updated weekly.

For some, sustainability is the motivating factor. Anant National University, Ahmedabad, has designed visors, corrugated cardboard beds and separators for recovery facilities. “We used materials that can be easily sourced, and are long lasting and recyclable,” says Dhaval Monani, Director of Affordable Housing. Advaita Jairam, a second year B.Des student, adds, “A good design is a design that is meaningful.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hand sanitiser COVID 19
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp