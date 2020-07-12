Booklist to go-to as pandemic offers an unmatched experience of solitude

Express News Service By

The season for reading arrived with the year and refuses to leave. As Stephen King so put it, “Books are uniquely portable magic.” These three months, the written word and the spoken word as in audio books and podcasts have become personal teleporting machines to take readers into the grim realms of Stephen King and Dean Koontz as well as romance in the Big Apple and the unknown side of Kasturba Gandhi. Had Alistair MacLean been alive, he would have chuckled that fear is the key. Ebooks of The Eyes of Darkness, a fictional work by Koontz on a virus attack, came third on Amazon’s charts, up by an incredible 3,000 percent in just three weeks. Kindle sales in India rose by 80 percent in March. Social distancing crept into literature as book readings, author interactions and even literary festivals like the prestigious JLF came home online.

The pandemic offered the unmatched experience of solitude. However, all wasn’t grim. Adult fiction diva Sara Desai’s new novel with the usual multicultural twist is part of an increasing fascination for the global Indian’s life abroad. Thrillers from Scott Turow and Sam Bourne are totally edge of the seat. Children learn why mothers cry when onions are peeled. Ruskin Bond has something for anyone who has the blues. What if Hillary refused to marry Bill? How did secretive corruption plague Samsung that dominates the world? Ghost brides possess men and a priest with a yen for human flesh haunts Japanese ghost stories.

Many readers went back to the classics, others caught up with new exciting books such as The Witcher and The Hunger Games that stormed OTTs. Colouring books for both children and adults amused the stay-at-home folks. JK Rowling, Ruskin Bond and Sudha Murty were perennial favourites as usual. Self-help books and health advice calmed nervous germophobes. Cookery books saw their fair share of downloads with amateur chefs being born by the minute. The government was flooded with requests to declare books essential items during the lockdown. While that did not happen, stores are opening shutters to buyers and browsers. The world has turned a new page. So must we.

Editor’s choice

The Marriage Game

By Sara Desai

It’s sexy, it’s romantic and it’s ruthless. Heartbroken Layla Patel living with Michelin chef dad meets corporate downsizer Sam Mehta. Dad puts her on an online dating site with hilarious results for both in this “enemies to lovers’ adult romance”.

Pizza Girl

By Jean Kyoung

Frazier

This roaring debut novel revolves around a pregnant pizza delivery girl, Jane (Frazier herself was one, though not pregnant) and Jenny, whose rebellious son wants a rare pizza not on the menu. Full of warmth.

The Margot Affair

By Sanaë Lemoine

Margot Louvre, the teenage daughter of an ambitious politician and an actress, wants to expose a 17-year-old secret. If public, it will destroy lives and loves. Will she take the fatal step? This debut novelist is bad for your nails.

Friends and Strangers

By J Courtney Sullivan

In this literary chronicle on modern life, Sullivan writes about privilege meeting egalitarianism. Wealthy New York mother Elizabeth and her innocent au pair Sam become unlikely friends in a moving story about family and parenthood.

Fiction

Rodham

By Curtis Sittenfeld

It is based on the premise what if Hillary had said ‘No’ to Bill Clinton. Would the White House be the same? Would it have had a President Clinton? Could there be a President Rodham? Wittily written, it reimagines a different future, making it a must-read.

A Burning

By Megha Majumdar

This debut novel exposes India’s violent social landscape, helplessness, hatred and naivete. A girl seeking social media fame is tortured by cops to falsely admit to terrorism. A transgender pathetically attempts to gain sexual legitimacy and sophisticated acceptance. A schoolteacher witnesses a horrifying lynching in a village. Majumdar’s India will appeal to the conscience-keepers who are fighting a losing battle.

Where the Crawdads Sing

By Delia Owens

Kya Clark has forever lived with the stigma of being the ‘Marsh Girl’. But she yearns for love. Even as the town hunts her down as the suspected killer of an eligible young man, she finds solace in two new friends. But will her haunting past catch up?

Grown Ups

By Marian Keyes

Another heart-warming family saga. Through the Caseys, we witness familial bonds of love, jealousy, secrets stashed away and ego clashes with a difference... the book begins at the end.

Jaipur Journals

By Namita Gokhale

Set against the Jaipur Literature Festival, there is something for everyone here. Part love letter-part satire, it celebrates the greatest literary show ever in style, but unsparingly.

Amnesty

By Aravind Adiga

Adiga addresses the cause celebre of the times­—the refugee’s plight. It deals with identity crisis that immigrants, legal and illegal, face. Written in his trademark witty prose, the book raises uncomfortable questions about race, prejudice and belonging.

Waiting for Tom Hanks

By Kerry Winfrey

Annie Cassidy wants to be the next Nora Ephron. And, she wants her own ‘Sleepless in Seatleesque’ Tom Hanks. But neither seems to be happening till one day a movie is set to be filmed in her neighbourhood. Now she is determined to script her perfect real life story.

The Cliffhangers

By Sabin Iqbal

A tourist is raped and a group of teenagers are the suspects. Proving their innocence is not an easy task as they realise soon. Communal intolerance rears its ugly head and small incidents keep occurring to add to the tension.

Chosen Spirits

By Samit Basu

A sex scandal, a company takeover and betrayals collide in dirty, water-starved and smog-infested Delhi. In the midst of this chaos, Joey rescues Rudra and together they battle for sanity to find the lives they want to lead.

Low

By Jeet Thayil

Destruction is Dominic Ullis’ middle name. After the death of his wife, his life has been on a downward spiral. This is a drug-laden joyride through a kaleidoscopic La La Land infested by pain and darkness.

The Death of Jesus

By JM Coetzee

In this concluding volume of the Nobel Prize-winning author’s trilogy, pampered orphan David leaves home to learn soccer, leaving Simon and Ines behind. Safety, death and the afterlife imbue this ending with the message that even if memory is ignored, love cannot be.

Non-fiction

Samsung Rising

By Geoffrey Cain

Once nothing but a small Korean agricultural company, Samsung became the world’s most powerful company 40 years later. This is the inside story of this secretive mammoth corporation that involves corruption, scandals and triumphs in the merciless world of technology.



Our House is on Fire

By Svante and Greta Thunberg

Thunberg is the most successful environmental franchise today. The title is the call Greta made at the World Economic Forum to save the world. As her family’s pain and Nature’s become mutual metaphors, the book examines her hopes and prescription.

Upstream

By Dan Heath

How to solve a crisis? Preventing it from happening. With the help of extensive research, Heath shows how this is not a fantastical proposition and can easily be turned into reality.

The New World Disorder and the Indian Imperative

By Shashi Tharoor & Samir Saran

A new world order is on the due. Can India lead from the front despite the many hurdles that stand in the way? New actors and ideas are emerging everyday, and who takes the reins remains to be seen.

The Other Side of the Divide

By Sameer Arshad Khatlani

One week in Lahore can give birth to a lifetime of anecdotes coupled with memories of good food, good conversation and old world etiquette. Khatlani discovers all this and more in this brilliantly written snapshot of his time spent across the border.

Superhuman River

By Bidisha Banerjee

Tracing the path of the Ganga to diagnose what ails the river, Banerjee has interwoven myth, folklore and modern science to make sense of the 2,525-long serpentine flow of India’s holiest of holies.

The Room Where It Happened

By John Bolton

As the American presidency unravels, the former NSA reveals Donald Trump’s descent into megalomaniacal chaos, deals with dictators, bribery and familial corruption. His ignorance is startling in the world’s most powerful leader who didn’t know the UK is a nuclear power, or that Finland isn’t part of Russia.

Into the Heart of the Himalayas

By Jono Lineen

After his brother meets with a tragic death, Jono Lineen seeks inner peace through a journey of faith. It takes him from the Muslim Himalayas to the Buddhist Himalayas, till it finally culminates at the Hindu Himalayas. A must-read for travel aficionados.

Jennifer

By Nandita Puri

An eight-year-old’s childhood is illegally traficked from India to the US where she is sexually abused and assaulted for two decades until she is deported to India. This is her voice warning against another child from sharing a similar fate. Listen.

THEIR PICKS

Rakshit Shetty Actor

The Power of Your

Subconscious Mind

By Dr Joseph Murphy

We often wonder how exactly our subconscious mind functions. Murphy guides us in how to understand that mind better and in turn control its depths.

The 7 Habits of Highly

Effective People

By Stephen R Covey

The author talks about the values of virtuous habits. He discusses in detail seven essential habits that one must incorporate for a better life.

The Secret

By Rhonda Byrne

It focuses on the importance of gratitude. The book is considered one of the defining works on inspirational writing.

Maha Samparka

By Manu

An alternative narration, it uses the Mahabharata, Rigveda and more to arrive at the evolution of Bharata.

The Handmaid’s Tale

By Margaret Atwood

One of the best known books of Dystopian Literature, this book presents a haunting image of a world where women are just commodities.

Kindle clicks

Dirt

By Bill Buford

Fancy a bit of French cooking? Follow Italian Chef Bill Buford as he goes sniffing around hallowed French restaurants and picks his way gingerly through a maze of revered gastronomy. This is bound to be a food-lover’s paradise.

The Mamba Mentality

By Kobe Bryant

The premature death of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar merits a tributary book or two. The fact that this one is Bryant’s own take, makes it even more appealing and read-worthy. He shares his knowledge of the game, layered with detailed accounts.

All Adults Here

By Emma Straub

A novel about failures and rising to the challenge, irrespective of our age, this coming-of-age book is relatable to any period of your life. Revolving around a disjointed joint family, it is humorous, magical and full of kindness and forgiveness by turns.

Big Summer

By Jennifer Weiner

An unforgettable novel about friendship and forgiveness, it also lays bare the ever-increasing hurdles of a life lived Kingsized online. It’s a story of how two friends grow apart, find their own inner cores and then reconnect only to edge closer to losing everything again.

The Jetsetters

By Amanda Eyre Ward

This book is everywhere - from being a New York Times Bestseller to being featured on Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club and The Oprah Magazine. Charlotte Perkins at 70 writes a sexy essay and wins a globe-trotting holiday. Her family is naturally invited, and chaos is suddenly redefined.

Beach Read

By Emily Henry

Two broke authors battling writer’s block, one would think Augustus and January would have much in common. But the similarities end there. All seems to be lost, including their literary careers, till they hit on the perfect deal to save themselves from oblivion.

28 Summers

By Elin Hilderbrand

The agony romance, the bittersweet relationship, dramatic interludes, hush-hush talks and careers and lives at stake, if this kind of writing appeals to you, look no further. Oh, and did we mention, a budding Presidential election in the wake?

Valentine

By Elizabeth Wetmore

The Texas oil boom of 1976 brings in its wake violence and pain. Even as the men rejoice at striking black gold, the women know instinctively that nothing morally good will come of it. Their fears are only reinforced when a teenager is brutally assaulted and left for the dead.

Murder in Montego Bay

By Paula Lennon

Two brothers, accustomed to a privileged life and heirs to a robust business empire, get on the wrong side of the law. While one of them is detained, the other is let go. It would have been a simple case, but the one to walk free turns up dead within minutes.

The Chain

By Adrian McKinty

A story woven around a dangerous game. A stranger kidnaps your child. There are two simple steps to freeing your child. First, you must kidnap someone else’s child. Second, your victim must kidnap another person’s child. And so the game continues.

The Vanishing Half

By Brit Bennett

A novel that marries literary flair with psychological insights, The Vanishing Half is about a pair of twin sisters who grow up identical on the outside, but carve their own independent identities and stories. But separated by miles and lies, the two still are the twins they themselves tried to bury in the past.

Writers & Lovers

By Lily King

A bad break-up and her mother’s death have rocked Casey’s world. In debt and directionless, her anchor in these troubling times is the book she has been writing for the last six years. And then she meets Silas and Oscar. Too much good luck? Or two much trouble?

Mythology & Historical Fiction

The Anarchy

By William Dalrymple

A defining book about how an Empire was looted and brought to its knees by a company that originally sailed into the land with the promise of trade. The book is a detailed account of what is perhaps the first corporate war ever waged.

Akbar

By Ira Mukhoty

Regarded as the greatest Mughal ruler, Akbar ruled for almost 50 years. Mukhoty covers in detail his reign, known as the wealthiest period in India’s Mughal history. She also elaborates on many royal women who were centric to Akbar’s life and rule.

The Emperor Who Never Was

By Supriya Gandhi

Very little is known about Shah Jahan’s eldest son, Dara Shukoh. A learned Sufi, Dara was thought to succeed his father to the throne, before being defeated by his brother, Aurangzeb. The book throws light on an Emperor who could have been.

Pilgrim Nation

By Devdutt Pattanaik

Not long ago, seekers and sages travelled through the length and breadth of this ancient land. Pattanaik traces the steps through 32 holy sites, and in the process unravels the multilayered history and geography of the nation.

The Mirror and the Light

By Hilary Mantel

Eight years in the making, the final book in the Cromwell Trilogy is stunning in the vast area it covers. A masterpiece that stays close to history, the book starts with the death of Anne Boleyn and ends with another decapitation—that of Thomas Cromwell.



The Vault of Vishnu

By Ashwin Sanghi

A Pallava prince, a Buddhist monk, a Neolithic tribe and a reclusive scientist—what can all these different people have in common? What is it that they are trying to guard for ages? A young investigator must find the answers, before the balance of power tilts towards the evil.

Plassey

By Sudeep

Chakravarti

The battle between Nawab Siraj-ud-daulah and Lord Robert Clive changed the course of history. Here Chakravarti delves deeper into the battle: Was it all about land conquests? Who were the other prominent figures? Why does Plassey still fascinate historians today? Was the result decisive?

A Long Petal of the Sea

By Isabel Allende

A young doctor is caught up in the Spanish Civil War. Forced into exile with his sister-in-law. He boards a ship bound for Chile chartered by the poet Pablo Neruda. In the magnificent historical recreation, characters flit through the pages and we meet them through the doctor.

Bahawalpur

By Anabel Loyd

A princely state that acceded to Pakistan, Bahawalpur has been lost in the pages of time. Based on conversation with existing family members of the royal family, the book traces the history of the family and the troubled days that led to the decision of going with Pakistan.

The Magnificent Diwan

By Bakhtiar K Dadabhoy

Not much is known about Salar Jung. One of 19th century India’s most influential and powerful statesman. This book tries to fill that gap and manages admirably. Besides chronicling his life, the meticulously researched book also gives a peek into the life and times of Hyderabad.

The Greatest Ode to Lord Ram

By Pavan K Varma

In this book, Varma selects some stanzas of Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas and gives his commentary on the same. The book makes an effort to explain the god and the man that Rama was through philosophy and poetics.

Thrillers & Mysteries

American Dirt

By Jeanine Cummins

It’s a day Lydia will never forget. Her niece’s 15th birthday turns into a nightmare with Acapulco’s drug cartel gunning down her entire family. Only she and her son survive and they have to make every second count to ensure that they are not the next target. Terrifyingly delicious.

Camino Winds

By John Grisham

On Camino Island, author Nelson Kerr is found dead during a violent hurricane. Can his thriller-writer pal Mercer Mann find the killer through clues in a manuscript? Mercer’s second coming.

To Kill A Man

By Sam Bourne

Activist Natasha Winthrop has it in her to be the new American President. She kills an intruder during a home invasion and hires political troubleshooter Maggie Costello. As Natasha becomes the face of the #MeToo movement Costello finds cracks beneath the perfect facade. Who is the real Natasha Winthrop?

The Guest List

By Lucy Foley

A remote island. The wedding of the year. Old friends. Smiling faces. But underneath it all thrive jealousies and secrets. And, of course, the unlucky #13. An Agatha Christie archetype, this page-turner with death lurking at every corner is utterly unputdownable.

The Last Trial

By Scott Turow

An 85-year-old revered lawyer, Sandy Stern comes out of retirement to defend his old Nobel Prize-winner friend Kiril Pafko who has been indicted for fraud, insider trading and even murder. The unfolding events reveal truths that question Stern’s belief in his friend’s integrity, the judicial system and professional duty. A page-turning legal thriller worthy of the master’s pen.

Interlibrary Loan

By Gene Wolfe

A brilliantly futuristic thriller where robots and humans fight to the end in a world that clones are trying to save.

Pew

By Catherine Lacey

A man is found sleeping inside a town church. With no memory of his identity or even his gender, he needs a roof. The town decides to name him Pew, and rotates him from house to house. Over time he creates his own bank of secrets of every house and resentment begins to build.

The Boy from the Woods

By Harlan Coben

Dan Brown once described Coben as ‘the modern master of the hook and twist’. A girl goes missing. But no one seems to take it seriously. Least of all, her own family. But Wilde knows something is not right. His own feral instincts of having grown up in the wilderness are his best tools to find the girl alive.

The Last Flight

By Julie Clark

Two women. Both alone. Both scared. And both ready to do what it takes to get a shot at a better life. In an airport bar, a deal is made that binds the two women together forever. But when one dies moments later in a tragic accident, it is left to the other to live the life they both deserved.

Fair Warning

By Michael Connelly

Jack goes on a date one evening, and the next morning he is accused of murder. While he tries to prove his innocence, he decides to do some amateur sleuthing to unearth clues about the death of his date. With the cops closing in, he realises someone wants him dead too.

THEIR PICKS

Bose Krishnamachari Artist

The Daily Practice of Painting

By Gerhard Richter

Moving between figurative and abstract art, Richter developed his own style. He is revered as a theorist today.

Art After Philosophy & After

By Joseph Kosuth

Kosuth’s works are rooted in French theory. This book comprises his writings and interviews over a 24-year period.

Hans Ulrich Obrist: Interviews Vol: 1 & 2

By Hans Ulrich Obrist

This French curator loved interviewing people. Some of his over 300 interviews are part of these collections.

The Metamorphosis

By Franz Kafka

What does one say about The Metamorphosis? A seminal work, it is unsurpassed in its imagery.

The Legends of Khasak

By OV Vijayan

Ravi travels to a remote village. The book talks about the effect of one on the other.

Self help

The Gift of Forgiveness

By Katherine

Schwarzenegger Pratt

Learning to forgive is a moral crisis, but is needed. Through in-depth interviews and real-life case studies, the reader is taken one step at a time to be kinder to the world and to oneself in the process.

Together

By Vivek K Murthy

The world today is a global village, but disconnect is rampant. This brilliant book examines why companionship is a medical necessity and teaches that everyone can benefit from human bonding.

How to Get Sh*t Done

By Erin Falconer

Do you promise yourself every year this will be the one you finally check off your bucket list? The first thing to do is to give yourself a break! You can do more by doing less. Dump nonessentials and focus on what’s important.

Death: An

Inside Story

By Sadhguru

Sadhguru tries to dispel the taboo about death by discussing how it is an essential part of life. One has to be ready to deal with the death of loved ones.

Becoming a King

By Morgan Snyder

This is a book for men. Why does a man entrusted with great power destroy everything under his care? But it need not be. And it is not what God intended.

Kids & Young Adult

In A Dark, Dark Wood

By Ruth Ware

A party at an isolated cottage gives Clara a chance to reconnect with childhood friend, Nora. But skeletons tumble out of long-locked cupboards and unpleasant secrets emerge. Will their friendship succumb to the test of times, or emerge stronger?

I Hate my Curly Hair

By Divya Anand

A humorous take on self-acceptance through that problem every curly-haired girl faces. From talking about standing up to bullies to finally learning to celebrate gloriously curly hair, it is a book that teaches you to be confident in your skin.

Hey Diddle Diddle

By Anushka Ravishankar & Priya Kuriyan

Set in Kerala, the novel celebrates the whimsical notions of childhood; if, say, a cow can jump over the moon, can a horse jump too? Along with charming water colours and paper-folding art pieces, it celebrates friendship and end of inhibition.

Tine and the Faraway Mountain

By Shikha Tripathi & Ogin Nayam

If the mountains have your heart, this is your book. Tine wants to be closer to the hills where she grew up. Based on the experiences of a real-life mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh, the narrative focuses on self-belief and realising one’s dreams.

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse

By Charlie Mackesy

Four unlikely friends discover what really matters in an uncertain world. Through conversations and adventures, the story unfolds many lessons for children. It is based on the writer-illustrator’s daily Instagram feed.

My Daddy and the Well

By Jerry Pinto & Lavanya Naidu

A father narrates his childhood days in a Goan village without electricity, where he had to jump into the well to get water for the trees. With drawings by renowned illustrator Lavanya Shankar.

Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line

By Deepa Anappara

Jai, Pari and Faiz band together to get to the bottom of child kidnappings. What begins as a fun investigative game soon turns into a desperate chase for criminals. It gets murkier when djinns decide to enter the plot.

Karma Meets a Zombie

By Evan Purcell

Karma has been defending his village for as long as he can remember. He may not be the bravest or the smartest kid around, but he is a Monster Fighter. But things take a nasty turn when one of his friends in school turns into a zombie.

How the Onion Got its Layers

By Sudha Murty

With charming illustrations woven around words, favourite children’s author Sudha Murty answers puzzling childhood questions: Why does an onion have layers? Why do they make mothers cry? A story fit for anyone with a child in their hearts.

The Little Book of Everything

By Ruskin Bond

In the middle of online classes or assignments, at work or during a heart break, keep this book close at hand. Turn to it when you are feeling low and there is no one to talk to. It’s a patient friend who always has something comforting to say. Like, “Bad times are good times to prepare for better times.”

The Piano

By Nandita Basu

A simple but moving (literally) story of friendship between a girl and her piano that covers decades. The story travels from Germany to war-torn France and England before coming to Calcutta. A tale of love and loss, and of the power of music.

The Torchbearers

By AB Majmudar

Prem is a bored 11-year-old whose only escape from dreary reality is the imaginary world of fantastic wishes. But what a wish he hadn’t bargained for coming true was getting a genie, a dragon and superpowers to save the world.

Music, Food & Films

Sebastian and Sons

By TM Krishna

The mrdangam is an integral part of Carnatic music, but mrdangam-makers are an unsung sort. Krishna brings to the forefront the history of these keepers of tradition. Featuring legendary players and distinguished makers of the classical drum.

The Non-conformist

By Parikshat Sahni

Legendary actor Balraj Sahni counted among his host of admirers Harivansh Rai Bachchan and his son Amitabh Bachchan, who has written the foreword for the book. Parikshat gives a candid picture of his father, and lets us peek into history.

Sridevi

By Satyarth Nayak

Sridevi is perhaps the first female superstar of Indian cinema. She could stand up to the clout of Amitabh Bachchan. With a diverse fan following spanning both the North and the South, her untimely death cemented her legend with mystique.

Fix It With Food

By Kavita Devgan

Can you eat your way to a longer and healthier life? This volume can be your companion in treating every ailment with the right kind of nutrition. Through a list of 40 superfoods, boost your immune system and kickstart a healthier lifestyle.

Memoirs & Biographies

A Woven Life

By Jenny Housego & Maya Mirchandani

When Jenny Housego, textile historian and co-founder of Kashmir Loom, was a child she thought she would grow up to be a spy. Instead she brought to light India’s forgotten weaves. Layered like her vocation and open like her life, the book has a foreword from famed textile revivalist Laila Tyabji and discusses in detail Jenny’s days from London to Kashmir.

Jinnah

By Ishtiaq Ahmed

Ahmed delves into unused archival material to arrive at the personality of the man both celebrated and reviled in India and Pakistan. It discusses the evolution of the politician from an Indian freedom fighter to Pakistan’s founder.

Uncanny Valley

By Anna Wiener

A brutal look at Silicon Valley where Weiner spent a short time working a non-tech job. The toxic atmosphere of greed, sexual harassment, dodgy valuations and unprincipled data snooping come through vividly, exposing the patina of the billionaire dream.

Kasturba Gandhi

By BM Bhalla

A seminal work that illuminates Kasturba, both the activist and the wife who walks shoulder to shoulder with her illustrious husband, and recognises her contribution to the Independence movement.

Let Me Say It Now

By Rakesh Maria

From the 1993 serial blasts and the 26/11 case to the Sheena Bora case, Maria’s career was the stuff legends are made of. Not new to controversy, he always maintained a stiff upper lip until finally breaking his silence in this tell-all book.

Backstage

By Montek Singh

Ahluwalia

From the IMF to Delhi’s corridors of power, Ahluwalia rose to prominence to play a key role in the shaping of the country’s future. An insider’s account of his time at the centre of economic policy making in the UPA administration.

THEIR PICKS Anjana Basu Author

Calling Elvis

By Shantanu Datta

A memorable collection of conversations between musical greats— John Lennon with Keith Richards— in this expertly curated book.

Murder in the Monastery

By Barun Chanda

A dark and gritty detective novel about sex and violence set in Sikkim where the abbot of a monastery asks the vacationing detective to find a rare missing manuscript.

An Extreme Love of Coffee

By Harish Bhat

Two coffee lovers-turned-lovers in search of treasure, who are pursued by Japanese ninjas, are helped by a friendly ghost.

The Empress of the Taj

By Timeri Murari

A journey to a forgotten village—Mumtaz Mahal’s Burhanpur and the very heart of a long dead empire.



Candid Tales

By Adithi Rao

Biker Candida Louis wanders across India on a motorbike encountering strange phenomena

THEIR PICKS

Anupam Arunachalam Author and illustrator

Lord of Light

By Roger Zelazny

A fantasy novel pretending to be a science fiction. The writing is elegant and the plot intricate.

The Information

By James Gleick

Gleick weaves the coarse fibres of history and science to show how information is passed down through the ages.

The Arrival

By Shaun Tan

A graphic novel without text. Luscious pencil illustrations tell the heartwarming tale of an immigrant coming to a foreign city.

The Fifth Season

By NK Jemisin

An epic fantasy with an innovative magic system, a deliciously weird setting and strong, well-developed characters.

Artemis Fowl

By Eoin Colfer

Not really a children’s book, it’s got plenty for adults to sink their teeth into. It’s got its own movie too.

Short Stories & Translations

Between the Assassinations

By Aravind Adiga

Basing his collection in Kittur, India, this poignant work comprises the stories of people at crossroads. From bright minds to the ones with no morals, or from the high and mighty to the underprivileged, Adiga lends a voice to a diverse section of people.

A Ballad Of Remittent Fever

By Ashoke Mukhopadhyay

Set in disease-riddled Calcutta on the cusp of World War I, Dr Dwarikanath Goshal combats paternal prejudice, buys cadavers for dissection and mocks superstition as he follows generations of knowledgeable ghosts. Characters connected to his life fight their own battles in Mesopotamia’s killing fields or are heartbroken in love.

Chorashastra

By VJ James

His father was a petty coconut thief. But the protagonist of Chorashastra wants more. He breaks into a professor’s house and finds him submerged in the ancient text , the Chorashastra. The professor uses the thief to test the value of the script making amazing dreams coming alive.

Japanese Ghost Stories

By Lafcadio Hearn

The master of the macabre draws on the dark side of Japanese folklore in this retelling of ghost stories about evil goblins, headless monsters, faceless ghouls and more. The haunting influence of his Irish childhood in the 19th century makes them even darker.