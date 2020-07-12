STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

From Integrity to Truth  

Yoga, says the Patanjali Yoga Sutra, is the state of mind where all its movements are stopped.

Published: 12th July 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

happy

For representational purposes

Yoga, says the Patanjali Yoga Sutra, is the state of mind where all its movements are stopped. In that state what happens, the individual remains as the seer alone. The seer is the very Purusha or the truth itself. In that truth, there is no distinction between the knower, knowing and the known, says the Vivekachoodamani of Sri Adi Sankaracharya. What is left in the absence of the three factors? There is only a limitless reality that has no modifications or thoughts, feelings and emotions in it. It is alone and complete by itself. It is not broken into any parts. It is the form of consciousness. It is the supreme essence. The wise know it in this way, as their own self.

The self or the I, that we so often use to refer to ourselves, is not something that can be brushed aside or put away. Wherever we go, it is there—I am there. It cannot also be brought from somewhere and stocked or hoarded! That Self is beyond the grasp of the mind and speech. It cannot be measured with any yardstick—a scale, an inch tape, a thread or even time. It is without a beginning and an end. It is that Brahman, which is complete. It is the Self called I. 

 The Upanishads declare: Tat Twam Asi—That Thou Art. Tat is the supreme reality—Brahman. Twam is the jiva or the individual entity—you and me. Asi means are, am. That is you. While studying the statement and contemplating on it, the qualities of both are highly contradictory like the President and the Resident. Both are humans, but there are differences in them. While understanding this statement, it is important to take the implied meaning and not the literal meaning to arrive at the truth because their differences are like the sun and the glow worm, king and the servant, the well and the ocean, the smallest atom and the mount Meru. 

So when Tatwamasi says You are God, the associative understanding of the body, mind, intellect, emotions and energies as you is the direct meaning.The implied meaning of You is that factor of existence—manifested as life—which is present everywhere in all the living beings and as mere existence in the non-living things. That is You, which is the same as the Supreme. 

The difference between the individual and God is only the limiting adjunct called the Upadhi. While for Ishwara or the supreme ruler, Maya or the pure quality of knowledge is the limiting factor, for jiva, the Individual—the five sheaths of body, vital airs, mind, intellect and the innermost core experience of bliss–are the limitations. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
spirituality Patanjali Yoga Sutra
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp