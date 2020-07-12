STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Mumbai-based film music composer Sameer Rahat on his Urdu roots

Following the launch of his debut album, Sameer Rahat is on a mission to protect the language from going down the black hole of ignorance

Published: 12th July 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Sameer Rahat

Sameer Rahat

Urdu is his first love. Protecting it from dying out is second. Thirty-one-year-old, Mumbai-based film music composer, performer, and writer Sameer Rahat is proactively protective about the language of erstwhile royalty. His literary effort is to keep the soul of Urdu verse alive through every piece he creates such as his recently launched solo debut album 'Aamad'.

Today, it has taken the shape of ‘Urdu-blues’, a fresh and contemporary genre that experiments with the eponymous works of modern progressive poets. In the process, he is bridging the gap between an erstwhile courtly literary ethos and current vernacular idioms being popularised by the Hindi heartland’s anti-Islamic revival.

Urdu poetry and ghazals are diminishing over time. “A part of the English speaking younger generation has affinity to spoken word poetry, rooted in the Harlem Renaissance of 1960s America. Most of them have little idea of Hindi/Urdu literature and performance of the Mughal era and beyond.” Rahat conceived the album during a nationwide tour of his rock band ‘Joshish’ in 2010.

He had found it hard to convince himself to put together incomplete songs, written over the years, into a single collection. They were either too personal or too soft for his band. In 2018, his friend Kashif from the band ‘Parvaaz’ persuaded him to collate them. By early 2019, Rahat was confident about the relevance of these songs as he performed live at different locations. In June last year, he began recording and finished production in January. Rahat’s music is an amalgam of Urdu’s heritage and modern styles.

“By trial and error, we found the sweet spot,” he says. Folk-rock music from Ireland, Britain, and Spain, and American blues and country music have influenced his songwriting in a big way. He is the innovator of Urdu-blues—‘Classical ghazal sung in the traditional blues style.’ Gen-Z’s cultural sense of belonging lies in the re-imagining of Urdu and Hindi literature through slam poetry and various musical forms. “These are recent trends.

Young people must know about Kabir, and Mohammad Ibrahim Zauq, who was Bahadur Shah Zafar’s court poet,” he says. Born in the late 1980s into a family of poets, Rahat grew up listening to ghazal and Qawwali. Some of his earliest musical influences include artists such as Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, The Beatles, Buddy Guy and others.

Sameer has also launched the video of Aamad’s first track, ‘Jo Bhi Hai’ and is working on concepts for videos of the remaining six songs, which he plans to release in the coming months. He’ll also start recording another Urdu-blues album in October for a release early next year. Then there are the two films and two web series he is composing music for which should also be out this year. Looks like his hands are lyrically full.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sameer Rahat Urdu roots Urdu-blues Aamad
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp