Plan your vacation after travel restrictions are lifted with this list

Ayesha Singh By

Many afternoons have been spent daydreaming about where to travel next. New additions have been made to bucket-lists. Imaginary checklists have been ticked off. But we’re all still here. Not for too long, hopefully. Once travel restrictions are lifted, it seems like people will rush for the outdoors. Expect an acceleration in demand for holidays to sun-kissed countrysides, mysterious wildernesses, and hair-raising adventures into the wild. “People want to get out, feel free and be in open spaces. For this reason, city holidays won’t be as exciting to them. Instead, domestic destinations such as Goa, Uttarakhand, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh will see a jump,” says Sabina Chopra, Co-Founder and COO, Corporate Travel and Head, Industry Relations, Yatra.com. There are also places like Tasmania, Göbekli Tepe, and Mendoza Province that rank high among the list of top destinations, according to the National Geographic Traveler’s 2020 list. We pick the safest ones.

National Blue Trail, Hungary

Seven hundred miles of pure hiking bliss. That’s the National Blue Trail for you. The stretch seems to reach the horizon from Irottko Mountain to the Hollóháza village and nestles within it, some of the most breathtaking natural and man-made sights. Castles and forts dot the route, the lookout towers offer picturesque views of the green-blue-grey hills that stand stoic but extend the warmth of sunny comfort.

Special Attraction: The charming little village of Hollók Why: It’s a traditional settlement that has been carefully preserved to offer tourists a living example of how the 20th-century rural life must have been before the agricultural revolution

Alishan National Scenic area, Taiwan

This nature reserve located in Chiayi County, just lets you be. Nothing moves fast, not even tourist. It’s an escape into the wonderment of nature, especially the vast carpets of tea plantations. “Delicious teas such as Alpine oolong tea, Jinxuan tea, green and standard breakfast ones are on offer. The Alishan sunrise is not to be missed and it’s best explored from the Jade Mountains for active trekkers, and the Zushan Sunrise Observation Deck for others,” says Mehak Chowdhary from the Taiwan Tourism Bureau.

Special Attraction: Sacred Tree RouteWhy? Takes you to the best viewing points

Kalahari Desert, South Africa

One of the world’s darkest places is also the most enthralling. The Kalahari Desert, a large basin-like plain in Southern Africa, doesn’t typically pop up in the list of places to visit, but it should. The gently undulating body of sand offers an escape into the rare world of calm and quiet. The place is also known for some of the best safaris with a chance of spotting animals such as the kudus, leopards, cheetahs and a wealth of different species of birds.

Special Attraction: Night safaris

Why? It has the distinction of being an IDA Dark Sky Sanctuary which is public or private land with extraordinary night sky quality. Here you can see starry nights like few other places on the planet and a protected nocturnal environment.

Gurudongmar Lake, Sikkim

You’ll feel like a stranger at first but then familiarity will begin to settle in as you spend time in the solitude-filled surroundings of Gurudongmar Lake. Perched up 17,100 feet above the sea level, it’s the second-highest lake in Sikkim. It’s sacred to both Buddhists and Hindus, exuding a Zen-like stillness to everything that comes within its embrace.

Special Attraction: A view of Mount Siniolchu and Kanchenjunga

Why? Because the skies rarely play spoilsport

Dharwas, Chamba district, Himachal Pradesh

The mountains are calling. And the answer is met in the Dharwas, the northernmost village of Himachal Pradesh—peaceful and snug—with peaks crowning with glistening ice.

Special Attraction: Tilmili, a large natural spring

Why? How many times in your lifetime will you be able to dunk your hand into a natural spring of mineral water and drink the goodness of nature’s purity?