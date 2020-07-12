STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Plan your vacation after travel restrictions are lifted with this list

Expect a rise in the demand for outdoorsy holidays, once travel restrictions are lifted 

Published: 12th July 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

forest

For representational purposes

Many afternoons have been spent daydreaming about where to travel next. New additions have been made to bucket-lists. Imaginary checklists have been ticked off. But we’re all still here. Not for too long, hopefully. Once travel restrictions are lifted, it seems like people will rush for the outdoors. Expect an acceleration in demand for holidays to sun-kissed countrysides, mysterious wildernesses, and hair-raising adventures into the wild. “People want to get out, feel free and be in open spaces. For this reason, city holidays won’t be as exciting to them. Instead, domestic destinations such as Goa, Uttarakhand, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh will see a jump,” says Sabina Chopra, Co-Founder and COO, Corporate Travel and Head, Industry Relations, Yatra.com. There are also places like Tasmania, Göbekli Tepe, and Mendoza Province that rank high among the list of top destinations, according to the National Geographic Traveler’s 2020 list. We pick the safest ones. 

National Blue Trail, Hungary
Seven hundred miles of pure hiking bliss. That’s the National Blue Trail for you. The stretch seems to reach the horizon from Irottko Mountain to the Hollóháza village and nestles within it, some of the most breathtaking natural and man-made sights. Castles and forts dot the route, the lookout towers offer picturesque views of the green-blue-grey hills that stand stoic but extend the warmth of sunny comfort. 
Special Attraction: The charming little village of Hollók Why: It’s a traditional settlement that has been carefully preserved to offer tourists a living example of how the 20th-century rural life must have been before the agricultural revolution

Alishan National Scenic area, Taiwan
This nature reserve located in Chiayi County, just lets you be. Nothing moves fast, not even tourist. It’s an escape into the wonderment of nature, especially the vast carpets of tea plantations. “Delicious teas such as Alpine oolong tea, Jinxuan tea, green and standard breakfast ones are on offer. The Alishan sunrise is not to be missed and it’s best explored from the Jade Mountains for active trekkers, and the Zushan Sunrise Observation Deck for others,” says Mehak Chowdhary from the Taiwan Tourism Bureau. 
Special Attraction: Sacred Tree RouteWhy? Takes you to the best viewing points

Kalahari Desert, South Africa
One of the world’s darkest places is also the most enthralling. The Kalahari Desert, a large basin-like plain in Southern Africa, doesn’t typically pop up in the list of places to visit, but it should. The gently undulating body of sand offers an escape into the rare world of calm and quiet. The place is also known for some of the best safaris with a chance of spotting animals such as the kudus, leopards, cheetahs and a wealth of different species of birds. 

Special Attraction: Night safaris 
Why? It has the distinction of being an IDA Dark Sky Sanctuary which is public or private land with extraordinary night sky quality. Here you can see starry nights like few other places on the planet and a protected nocturnal environment. 

Gurudongmar Lake, Sikkim
You’ll feel like a stranger at first but then familiarity will begin to settle in as you spend time in the solitude-filled surroundings of Gurudongmar Lake. Perched up 17,100 feet above the sea level, it’s the second-highest lake in Sikkim. It’s sacred to both Buddhists and Hindus, exuding a Zen-like stillness to everything that comes within its embrace. 
Special Attraction: A view of Mount Siniolchu and Kanchenjunga 
Why? Because the skies rarely play spoilsport

Dharwas, Chamba district, Himachal Pradesh
The mountains are calling. And the answer is met in the Dharwas, the northernmost village of Himachal Pradesh—peaceful and snug—with peaks crowning with glistening ice. 
Special Attraction: Tilmili, a large natural spring

Why? How many times in your lifetime will you be able to dunk your hand into a natural spring of mineral water and drink the goodness of nature’s purity?

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
vacation vacation planning travel restrictions National Geographic Traveler’s 2020 list
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp