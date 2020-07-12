STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

'The Salisbury Poisonings' review: Tale of ordinary people in an extraordinary situation

The pandemic has resulted in an overload of news about fatalities, vaccines, and a failing global economy.

Published: 12th July 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

'The Salisbury Poisonings'

Still from 'The Salisbury Poisonings'

The pandemic has resulted in an overload of news about fatalities, vaccines, and a failing global economy. For individuals though, the problems are more contained, and concern their everyday experiences. The Salisbury Poisonings focuses on this aspect of human suffering, and is about every person’s battle for survival, during a different tragic event.

This mini-series spanning four episodes is based on the real accounts of the 2018 Novichok Poisoning that happened in Salisbury and Amesbury in England. It’s about Sergei Skripal, a former Russian military officer and a double agent for the UK, and his daughter Yulia Skripal getting poisoned by Novichok, a nerve agent and thought to be one of the deadliest poisons.

The series tells us that a small amount can kill thousands. The Salisbury Poisonings also focuses on the story of Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey (Rafe Spall), Charlie Rowley (Johnny Harris), and his partner Dawn Sturgess (MyAnna Buring), who were also poisoned by the nerve agent. But the chief focus remains trained on Tracy Daszkiewicz (Anne-Marie Duff), the director of public health for Wiltshire and Nick’s wife, Sarah Bailey (Annabel Scholey), who deliver riveting performances.

The lockdown across the world caused a surge in demand for disaster films and series, and in this backdrop, The Salisbury Poisonings can be seen as a disaster too, albeit man-made. It’s a series reflective of our times—Salisbury economy takes a hit, schools get shut, testing begins... It’s all quite familiar. It’s about the average man’s good fight against the unknown, exemplified by Tracy Daszkiewicz, who begins estranging her family.

As she tells her partner, “It is more important than us. It is more important than anything right now.” Like our governments today, the officers in this series are also forced to confront the ‘panic vs truth’ conundrum. Is the poison more dangerous, or is it the panic? Tracy tries to deal with this by going where the truth leads her.

A pandemic or any such widespread contamination encourages social distancing that goes against the very grain of who we are as a species. Disasters, at their essence, are a problem for and of humanity, and The Salisbury Poisonings never loses sight of this.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
The Salisbury Poisonings review Rafe Spall Johnny Harris MyAnna Buring Anne Marie Duff
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp