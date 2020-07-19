Comfortable and chic: Check out designer Maheka Mirpuri’s 'Rainforest Escape' collection

Shilpi Madan By

Classic, comfortable, feminine—it’s a lush melee with pretty parakeets, leggy flamingoes and yellow-beaked toucans darting in a colourful burst through the leafy rush in fashion designer Maheka Mirpuri’s refreshing SS 20 Rainforest Escape collection.

With sensible dressing on everyone’s mind, Maheka has brought in chic convertibles in powder pinks, fleeting blues, crisp whites and more.

“I have used relaxed silhouettes and flowing summery asymmetrical cuts to cloak any shift in inches,” she smiles, aware of everyone’s fitness routine having undergone a tumultuous upheaval during the successive lockdowns.

“It is a virtual celebration of nature for me as I wanted each piece to be an absolute ‘mood-elevator’. Indeed, with the palette regaling in bright, bold floral pops and subtle pastels, each pick lifts the mood instantly.”

The focus is on accents—colourful, oversized buttons, exaggerated sleeves with plenty of clever layers, eye-catching pockets, playful strings and belts that flatter your form, and shrugs that can morph into stoles, or can be teamed easily with shorts or distressed jeans. “Call it easy wear as I have kept the pieces versatile.

You can go for the flowing look, or lend form, or couple a piece with different separates for a new look each time you wear it. The silhouettes are extremely flexible, with the option of cinching your waist, with a low belt and tassels,” she explains.

Freestyle glam rules in the printed long shrug that you can simply throw on with a dress or jeggings; with handpainted oversized flowers in a colorful melee on skirts, embroidered owls, and the softness and comfort of mul that breathes sheer comfort during the Indian summer.

And with non-crushables mating with prints, the delicious picks are low maintenance and make for cool summer and monsoon chic.

Pulling an ingenious leaf out of her designer repertoire, Maheka has even crafted matching face masks that work perfectly for a quick makeover for slipping into online meetings as well as family get-togethers.

“Everyone likes to look fabulous, and why not? Your personal fashion rhythm in your choice of clothes does curate that all-important first impression,” sums up Maheka.