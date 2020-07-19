STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Comfortable and chic: Check out designer Maheka Mirpuri’s 'Rainforest Escape' collection

With sensible dressing on everyone’s mind, Maheka has brought in chic convertibles in powder pinks, fleeting blues, crisp whites and more.

Published: 19th July 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Designer Maheka Mirpuri’s new collection is all about easy, breezy summer silhouettes

Designer Maheka Mirpuri’s new collection is all about easy, breezy summer silhouettes

Classic, comfortable, feminine—it’s a lush melee with pretty parakeets, leggy flamingoes and yellow-beaked toucans darting in a colourful burst through the leafy rush in fashion designer Maheka Mirpuri’s refreshing SS 20 Rainforest Escape collection.

With sensible dressing on everyone’s mind, Maheka has brought in chic convertibles in powder pinks, fleeting blues, crisp whites and more.

“I have used relaxed silhouettes and flowing summery asymmetrical cuts to cloak any shift in inches,” she smiles, aware of everyone’s fitness routine having undergone a tumultuous upheaval during the successive lockdowns.

“It is a virtual celebration of nature for me as I wanted each piece to be an absolute ‘mood-elevator’. Indeed, with the palette regaling in bright, bold floral pops and subtle pastels, each pick lifts the mood instantly.”

The focus is on accents—colourful, oversized buttons, exaggerated sleeves with plenty of clever layers, eye-catching pockets, playful strings and belts that flatter your form, and shrugs that can morph into stoles, or can be teamed easily with shorts or distressed jeans. “Call it easy wear as I have kept the pieces versatile.

You can go for the flowing look, or lend form, or couple a piece with different separates for a new look each time you wear it. The silhouettes are extremely flexible, with the option of cinching your waist, with a low belt and tassels,”  she explains.

Freestyle glam rules in the printed long shrug that you can simply throw on with a dress or jeggings; with handpainted oversized flowers in a colorful melee on skirts, embroidered owls, and the softness and comfort of mul that breathes sheer comfort during the Indian summer.

And with non-crushables mating with prints, the delicious picks are low maintenance and make for cool summer and monsoon chic.

Pulling an ingenious leaf out of her designer repertoire, Maheka has even crafted matching face masks that work perfectly for a quick makeover for slipping into online meetings as well as family get-togethers.

“Everyone likes to look fabulous, and why not? Your personal fashion rhythm in your choice of clothes does curate that all-important first impression,” sums up Maheka.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
fashion comfortable clothing
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp