Here's why and how you should tackle your 'ego'

Children, our most evil enemy is the ego. It makes us inhuman. Most people believe that achievements are built upon the foundation of the ego.

Perhaps people in the working world might feel that the ego cannot be effaced totally. That said, we should see to it that we keep the ego under control.

No matter where one works, one must learn to handle the egoistic ‘I’ sense with maturity. If not, it will harm both the individual and society.

Consider a family. If its head cannot defer to the other family members or respect the opinions of his wife and children, will there be any peace and happiness at home? No, there will only be conflict, contention and a lack of consensus in that tiny world of three or four people.

Whether in business, politics or any other field, the biggest problem is hostile competition among those working in that field.

The root cause of this problem is the unchecked ego. Such antagonism is common among members of the same party, between rival parties, and among business associates.

An individual or a few people engage in a tug of war to gain dominion over the others.

In such situations, we can see some people mercilessly tormenting their opponents tactically, psychologically or even physically in a bid to flaunt how powerful they are.

They will stoop to any means to prove this. They become insensible to the pains and sorrows of others.

When we can see and think only through the tiny perspective of ‘me and mine,’ we lose our ability to forbear, forgive and sympathise.

Once we become fixated on getting something at any cost, we will have no qualms in hurting others for personal gain.

Amma remembers a story. A man visited his lawyer to discuss matters pertaining to a case.

He had misgivings about how it was unfolding.

He told his lawyer, “I don’t think I will win this case. You must find some way to win it.” After a pause, he said, “I understand that the judge presiding over my case is crazy about cricket. I was thinking, what if we bought him a business-class ticket to watch the India-Australia match in Australia?”

When he heard this, the lawyer said, “The judge prides himself on his honesty and impartiality. He can never be bribed.

If we tried something like that, he will be furious and turn against you in indignation. You can imagine how the case will end.”

The judge ruled in favour of the man. To celebrate the victory, he took his lawyer out for a meal. The lawyer said, “How do you feel now? What if you had sent him a free ticket to watch the cricket match in Australia? Can you imagine what the verdict would have been?”

The man said, “Oh, I was just about to tell you about it. I am immensely grateful for your valuable advice. In fact, I did send the judge a free ticket, but I sent it in my adversary’s name!”

Children, such vile acts push us deeper into the dark trenches of the ego. It harms both us and society. Above all, we sacrifice our own integrity.

The ego is like a jail. One who has no control over the ego can never enjoy the joy and peace of freedom.

Such a person might have material wealth and prosperity but will have no peace of mind or contentment, for he will be thinking only of himself and what he can get.

The mind of such a person is like a prison cell. True freedom is liberation from the ego. Only spirituality can give us this freedom.

Contemplating spiritual principles is not opposed to the gaining of material prosperity. One who is truly walking the spiritual path will unfailingly discharge his duty towards society and other people even while striving for material gains.

More than just thoughts of ‘me and mine,’ such people will seek to understand the pains and sorrows of others and strive to express love and compassion towards them.

They will take upon themselves the responsibility of helping those in distress. Such people will not be enslaved by the ego. They will try sincerely to overcome the ego’s limitations.

Children, the ego is actually a burden. Once we realise this, it won’t be difficult to put it down. Most people cannot see or understand that they have an ego.

We hear people say, “What an ego he has!” Instead, if we truly realise, “What an ego I have!” the ego will cease to be. Thereafter, we will experience true freedom.The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian.

