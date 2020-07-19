STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

'Kool Kanya' support group for women to network professionally, uplift each other

Currently, a community of 21,000 members and growing, Kool Kanya is a safe space for women to network professionally and ask questions. 

Published: 19th July 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

'Kool Kanya' founder Vanishka Goenka

'Kool Kanya' founder Vanishka Goenka

"You have only two daughters. Who will take the family business forward?” As relatives questioned her father, five-year-old Vanishka Goenka wondered why she was not good enough for the job.

“The conversation left a deep impression on me,” she confesses. Years later, when Vanishka was working for a company that manufactured sanitary napkins, she realised she was the only woman in the room, working with an all-men team to create a product for women.

“It suddenly hit me that there were just not enough women in workspaces. I started delving into this skewed ratio. This is what led to the start of Kool Kanya, a woman-oriented community to create the workforce of the future,” she smiles.

The platform, which started in 2019, is a blend of online and offline women-targeted communities that lend support both emotionally and mentally. It fosters progressive conversations around relevant subjects and focuses on imparting guidance on topics such as upskilling, freelancing, entrepreneurship, financial planning and mental health.

“We are on a mission to help every woman out there to create a career that she loves. We are also launching a marketplace by the end of this month for independent women professionals and freelancers. The vision is to build the perfect ambition destination—a one-stop solution for everything that has to do with a woman’s career,” says the founder.

Currently, a community of 21,000 members and growing, Kool Kanya is a safe space for women to network professionally and ask questions.

With the pandemic unleashing financial instability in its wake, the platform is the perfect outlet to sustain and support women who are facing job losses.

“Women have been able to find solace on our platform during these uncertain times. We have had women who have lost their jobs and have been encouraged to start working on their own businesses with guidance from mentors and peers in the community.

"Community members also have access to helpful webinars on topics such as starting a business on Instagram, which are exclusively available to them,” Vanishka adds.

In fact, with the help of community members across genres, many can also seek help in professional areas such as logo designing, graphic design or content writing.

During the pandemic, the platform also started an initiative to support women who are looking for jobs called GetWork 2020.

The latest event saw participation from 13 companies across 18 fields and 697 applications. “It is our aim to help every woman power her way to her dream career,” she signs off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
women support group women professionally networking group Kool Kanya
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp