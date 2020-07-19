STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Rooted in rawness: This Odisha artist couple makes divine idols using paddy grains

Dhaan Murti, or the art of making idols with paddy, is an indigenous craft of Odisha that is seeing a revival of sorts.
 

Published: 19th July 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Artist couple Asha and Hari Krishna Nayak

Artist couple Asha and Hari Krishna Nayak

Hari Krishna Nayak from Koraput sits in a corner of his house, his fingers busy stringing together rice grains on bamboo slivers.

He holds the structure in place with the help of naturally dyed coloured yarn. Associated with prosperity, spirituality and wellbeing, paddy is revered in rural India.

It can often be seen in the form of torans (door hanging), decorating entrances to the homes in South Canara district in Karnataka.

Moving to the East of the country, the grain takes on a more divine form—Dhaan Murti. The craft has its origins in tribal communities of Odisha, especially in Balasore, Kalahandi, Koraput and Bolangir districts.

Typically, colours such as yellow, red and green are used. The bamboo slivers and rice grains are soaked in turmeric water and sun-dried to help retain the yellow hue of the turmeric. These strings are then shaped into idols or in any other way required.

“I have been doing this since I was a child,” says Hari, adding that when he began working on the craft, there was no one in his community who was doing it. “I was taught by someone from another community,” he says.

Today, besides his own family, only one more from the community practices the artform. It is beauty in its rawest form. Light-weight and brightly coloured, the idols have an aura of culture, richness and rootedness to them.

Goddess Saraswati

Using unhusked rice grains, idols of Goddess Saraswati, Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are made during Diwali.

It helps supplement their income from farming, Hari admits. But he knows that this work may not find takers with the new generation.

“It is boring work and the art needs a lot of patience. Working with something as small as a paddy grain is not easy. I have three children. I hope one of them would take it forward,” he says.

His wife Asha picked up the art after she got married and has been doing it for 20 years now.

“Now I enjoy doing it,” she says. Though the younger generation is yet to show any interest, the couple is hopeful of the craft’s revival. Before the lockdown, they had showcased at the Dastkar Samelan Committee in Bengaluru. This has rekindled their hopes of many such opportunities in the future.

Today, apart from idols, the craftsmen also make traditional combs and jewellery. In an effort to reach a larger audience, the figures are also stitched on to clothes and at times new styles are crafted based on individual orders.

The Nayaks primarily display their creations at local exhibitions. Have they thought of teaching others the craft?

“I am ready to teach anyone. I hope others also learn. I am ready to train people as it is important that the tradition continues,” says Hari. Holding on to what is indigenous is more imperative today than ever before. A craft technique untapped can say a lot about a culture unrevealed thus far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dhaan Murti Odisha idol making
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp