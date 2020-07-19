STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

'The Old Guard review': A superhero film that manages to be profound too

Netflix’s new action entry, The Old Guard, establishes Charlize Theron, who plays the amaranthine Andromeda aka Andy as a bonafide action star.

Published: 19th July 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'The Old Guard'

A still from 'The Old Guard'

Netflix’s new action entry, The Old Guard, establishes Charlize Theron, who plays the amaranthine Andromeda aka Andy as a bonafide action star.

She’s female Ethan Hunt who turns into a John Wick whenever the situation demands. Leading a four-member team of immortal crime fighters who’ve been watching over the world and combating evil, her new assignment is to find a gang of child kidnappers.

The mission goes awry when a bereaved ex-CIA officer betrays them.

His plan is to save mankind pain using their deathless DNA; their bodies have regenerative properties which have kept them alive for centuries.

The snoop is on the payroll of a greedy pharma billionaire—shades of Planet of the Apes?—who eventually gets his just desserts.

The characters don’t feel fresh if you’re familiar with X-Men and Deadpool. But then the trend of turning superhero comics and graphic novels started with Marvel and DC.

The Old Guard is an effective action-entertainer that manages to find space for philosophical musings.

The characters, whose names sound straight out of Game of Thrones, have adapted well to our times.

What begins as a routine rescue mission snowballs into something far more perilous when Andy and gang learn, through dream-sharing, of the existence of another immortal warrior—the  clueless young Marine, Nile (Kiki Layne).

After two of their companions are captured, Andy and gang go berserk and leave a trail of dead bodies. Theron is terrific in the action sequences, just like she was in Atomic Blonde and Mad Max: Fury Road. In pursuit of breathless action choreography, most films leave you a bit confounded over who’s punching who, but The Old Guard has no such problems.

It’s careful not to let the  pyrotechnics overshadow its humanity by raising profound questions about immortality, relationships, and the nature of life itself. Friendship and courage are the  motifs that bind this racy film.

Andy is ridden by guilt that an old comrade of hers was captured centuries ago and doomed to a living hell.

As the film hurtled towards its end, I wondered whether catching it in a multiplex would’ve been better, considering the calibrated action choreography and larger-than-life sequences.

Given that the final scene hints at a sequel, will Andy recover her fading immortality?    

The Old Guard
Genre: Action/Fantasy 
Platform: Netflix
Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
The Old Guard Charlize Theron The Old Guard review
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp