From 'Gaana' to 'Spotify': With global online music streaming at its peak, have your pick from these apps

If you had to zero in on one competitive advantage that’s made millions flock towards the lure of music streaming apps, it would be personalisation.

Published: 07th June 2020

This has been the year for global online music streaming. There’s been a 13 percent rise in music consumption across India, according to Prashan Agarwal, CEO, Gaana.

“The streaming market is predicted to grow to 600 million users in the next three years,” he says.

This has been a game changer for all service providers, from Spotify to Pandora, which have played on its strength. Here are other apps that have aced the personalisation technology, in addition to other useful features. 

Amazon music

For starters, there are more than 60 million songs to pick from. This service is included in your Prime membership. Within the ambit of the playlists, you have music for leisure, meditation...even cooking. With Alexa, one can enjoy a hands-free experience. Amazon Music Unlimited offers advanced features through its four plans. 

Gaana

A catalogue of 45 million songs and 150 million active users across India, the app brings music in 30 languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, English and others. It’s easy-to-navigate app design has categories such as trending songs, old ones, trending albums, new releases, videos, albums and artists for easy selection.  

Wynk

Airtel users have an attached advantage with this app. The free version allows numbers registered with Airtel to stream unlimited songs. It’s not too bad for the rest either, who can stream 100 songs per month. Additionally, it allows for a convenient listening experience for MP3 songs already on your phone. 

Spotify

The pioneer continues to reign and the numbers are telling. The company added 11 million paid subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2019 adding up to a whopping 120 million subscribers and counting. Couple this with the fact that the platform adds more than 20,000 new songs to its portfolio every day. 

JioSaavn

Hugely popular for its audio show #NoFilterNeha, wherein actor Neha Dhupia invites eminent entertainment personalities and chats with them, the app is also much loved for a music glossary of 45 million songs and counting. You can access the platform through five devices and through one convenient login. 

Google Play

Music Good streaming quality, a neat mobile app design and comfortable usability, Google Play Music allows you to create and share playlists with 1,000 songs each. Personal collections can be uploaded to Google’s servers, letting you carry your music wherever you go.

Hungama Music

From bhangra to bhajans, Hungama Music is a free-to-download application that connects the broad spectrum of music from classics to contemporary, and everything in the middle. The app has the feature of an online radio.

