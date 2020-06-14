STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Art casts the net: Many artists shift base online as COVID-19 continues to rage

From painting about their worries to showcasing the world at large in these difficult times, artists today are helping to unite the world and provide some sort of escape to many in solitude.

Published: 14th June 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

V Satheesan’s bronze sculpture

By Ramu R

"I didn’t paint the war,” Pablo Picasso said after the liberation of France.

“But there’s no doubt the war was in my pictures.”

From painting about their worries to showcasing the world at large in these difficult times, artists today are helping to unite the world and provide some sort of escape to many in solitude.

Even as public spaces lie ignored and closed to the world, each day more and more artists are coming forward to claim the world digitally.

A group of six artists from Kerala brought together a project that features a compilation of 10 works from each. It was recently released on social media platforms. A group exhibition is also on the cards at the Kottayam public library art gallery post-lockdown.

Kottayam-based artist TR Udayakumar says that the closure of art galleries since the pandemic hit triggered them to think about going digital. “I have completed around 20 paintings during the period, of which some are related to the coronavirus issue,” he says.

Working preferably with acrylic, Udayakumar also uses water colour at times. From his recent works, he has a special space for one that portrays a mask-clad man sitting in isolation on a wall clock. His works are a reflection of the days where time stands still and all human activity freezes. The 54-year-old says, “All our plans were based on the concept of time. That is how we moved forward. Now, we are out of engagements.” 

For Delhi-based artist PG Dinesh, it was the plight of migrant labourers forced to leave for their homes on foot, craving safety and food, which drew him to the canvas in these times. Given that he stays close to the highway and was a regular witness to the haunting images of migrants on foot in the scorching Delhi heat, it was no surprise that he took to sketching about the common man’s life in the capital city. Owing to scarcity of materials, Dinesh uses pen and pencil to develop a form of minimal art which he calls ‘Kunjivara’.

“I think this technique also helps to bring out the underlying emotions with intensity. It is simple, hence more enjoyable. There is also an element of drama,” he says. One of his artworks shows a man and his pet, their faces aghast, as if letting out a scream, a depiction of helpless humanity. Dinesh is later planning to launch some of the artworks as an ebook for global viewing.

Thiruvananthapuram-based sculptor V Satheesan, a former art teacher of Kendriya Vidyalaya, who holds the rare honour of being the only sculptor among six Indian artists whose works were on display at the L’Inde Art—Episode I: Home Away From Home at the Foundation Maison de l’Inde, CIUP, Paris, believes that the lockdown hasn’t affected his daily creative routine. Sculpting with bronze and occasionally with beeswax, Satheesan treats art as self-purification. To him the idea of an online exhibition appeared as a rational step forward. “It is a positive trend,” he says. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
online art galleries online art exhibitions digital art exhibitions
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp