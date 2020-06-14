STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dying to travel? Check out which countries you can explore in your post-COVID vacay

Now as the aviation industry mulls opening up international travel by as early as month-end, there is some hope yet. But the big question is: Where is it safe to travel?

While some countries have come up with exclusive ‘travel bubbles’ and ‘corona corridors’ to allow access to tourists, others are vying for the traveller’s attention with attractive deals and freebies.

Many avid travellers across cities were left in the lurch when their annual holiday plans were rudely interrupted by the nearly three-month travel ban.

Last week, Norway and Denmark announced they would allow travel between the two countries, and the three Baltic states—Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia—have also allowed the same between themselves. A South Pacific bubble is also on the cards with Fiji leading the race. The island nation has announced it is completely coronavirus-free.

Other Pacific nations such as Vanuatu, Tonga, Samoa, the Cook Islands and New Caledonia are also inching towards a full revival.

However, what is winning the day for many holiday planners is the freebies on offer

. Japan, Italy and the UK are offering money to tourists to travel domestically. Whether it applies to international travellers still remains to be seen though. Some private hospitality players in Las Vegas and Cancún, Mexico—known for their beautiful beaches—are offering partially paid-for stays, besides free car hires. In Sicily, the regional government has mounted a $90-million campaign that would cover subsidised travel, accommodation, as well as free entry to tourist sites.

Five safest places in Europe that one can travel to as their borders open on July 1 

Georgia

No quarantine 

Being one of the world’s least-affected countries by coronavirus, wins it major brownie points. The Georgian capital of Tbilisi is an ideal destination for culture, gastronomy, diversity and architecture. Besides boutique hotels and guesthouses, the city also has a large array of tourist apartments that can offer more personalised safety.

Austria

Health certificate needed

Loved by history buffs, Austria has up to 10 times fewer infected people. The most favoured travel destination—Vienna—boasts the best quality of life in Europe. Perfect for nature lovers, its Christmas markets are ranked among the best in Europe.

Croatia

No quarantine 

Croatia has up to 20 times fewer infected people per million. Boasting a large selection of private villas, tourist apartments and small family hotels, this Southeast European country is popular with fans of gastronomy, culture, nature and water sports. Also, the fact that it is not over-crowded is a winner.

Portugal

No quarantine

The Southwestern European country has been relatively spared with regions such as Algarve, Lagos and the Alentejo almost corona-free. From beaches framed by golden cliffs and warm waters, to traditional architecture, the country is an exquisite getaway. Again private accommodations make it more appealing to tourists.

Greece

Partial quarantine 

One of the safest European nations, Greece has up to 50 times fewer people infected than in other European countries. Except for the tourists from some pre-designated countries, others would have to either go through the Covid-19 testor quarantine. 

