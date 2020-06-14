Funny side up: Comedian Danish Sait hits the sweet spot with his minute-long videos 

A Sharadhaa By

In the battle field of humour, Bengaluru-based actor, radio host and comedian Danish Sait is a formidable warrior.

His timing with comedy is impeccable. And because he peers into every situation like a hawk, his grip on such matters is strong.

This has made his content—minute-long videos on YouTube—hit a sweet spot with his audiences. Rising to sudden success, today he’s got a lot to look forward to. The biggest one is a 10-episode web series on an OTT platform, the details of which are yet to be announced.

The series, a sequel to his feature film Humble Politician Nograj, will be followed by another one titled French Biryani, set for a July 24 OTT release.

Made under actor and producer, Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions, this film is directed by Pannaga Bharana. But back to his videos now, since those are the shining stars at the moment.

In them, he mimics people and uses props to make the delivery more dramatic. Hyperbole is common as is nitpicking on privileged Indians. Proficient at speaking different accents, he uses his talent generously. There are colloquial cuss words and plenty of clever one-liners.

Sait has been belting out content like a machine. Each one of his 40-odd presentations has provided cheer and comfort. “No matter what the circumstance, creativity shouldn’t be hindered. During my school days, my Hindi teacher used to say ‘Band paani ganda, bahta pani nirmal (stagnant water is dirty, flowing water is clean)’. That line makes more sense today than it did then. Regardless of the situation, I try to create content to humour people,” says Sait, who is also an emcee, TV host, and writer.

“These are no-fuss videos that haven’t undergone any gruelling edits. They are shared spontaneously keeping the timing perfect between the actual event and his versions,” he says.

Through all this, he has managed to pump humour into a subject as grave and complex as coronavirus too. The comedy gets a further impetus with lighter subjects such as cooking, cricket, dating, alcohol, domestic work, aatmanirbhar… to name a few.

“When I started doing this, it was just to kill time. I was having fun and that’s how I’d like to keep it even now. The moment I let expectations of others get to me, nothing will be the same. That’s why I don’t take what I do too seriously,” he shares.

Sait loves doing this so much that he doesn’t feel burdened by the need to belt out more of it every day. There’s never a dearth of ideas, he says. “The best way to ensure quality entertainment is to simply aim for making the next video better than the first. That way, you have a benchmark ready every time,” says the entertainer. “I have seen people from across regions and languages enjoy what I make. This has made me realise one thing: The size of the platform doesn’t matter. The size of the laugh matters. And as long as people are laughing, I am cock-a-hoop.”

“These are no-fuss videos. They haven’t undergone gruelling edits and are shared spontaneously.”

Danish Sait Comedian