Best apps for online education: Check them out here

In the absence of physical classrooms, e-learning gets a major push

Published: 21st June 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Academic institutions are yet to open in India and experts are mulling earmarking 2020 as ‘zero year’. Despite this, competitive exam schedules have been announced and Class X and Class XII board exams are underway. Facing a lacuna of physical spaces to study, students are going online. We look at the top apps that can be a godsend in these times.

edX
Founded by Harvard university and MIT, this app offers 2,000 courses from 140 institutions. With certificate programmes, it is home to learners worldwide looking to upgrade their skills. In the new updated version, one can access videos on a large screen with Chromecast and can log in with a Microsoft account.
Downloads: 5 million+
Size: 15 MB
Free

Unacademy
With live test series, quizzes, practice section and more, this gives students aspiring for the civil services, medical, engineering, banking and armed forces a distinctive edge. Available in over 12 languages, it boasts interactive live classes and weekly mock tests. With its scorecard feature, it lends competitiveness.
Downloads: 10 million+
Size: 25 MB
In-app purchases

Testbook
This app provides end-to-end preparation for government and banking recruitment exams. Besides, it also has a job alert and vacancy notification feature. There is a 24x7 discussion portal to address all doubts. Study material is available in both Hindi and English, and it has a ‘night mode’ for round-the-clock availability.
Downloads: 5 million+
Size: 11 MB
Free

StudyIQ
It’s the perfect app for those looking at polishing their general knowledge for various competitive exams —from banking and civil services to law and UGC NET. Smart Courses for foundation level studies for various competitive exams and Micro Course for targeted and in-depth approach address all needs.
Downloads: 5 lakh+
Size: 7.6 MB
Free

Udemy
Boasting a vast bank of 1,30,000 video courses, it also focuses on development courses such as design, drawing, writing, Photoshop and yoga. Not just that, it also caters to those looking for cutting-edge skills with courses such as machine learning, artificial intelligence and block chain.
Downloads: 10 million+
Size: 10 MB
In-app purchases

Meritnation
With its motto ‘School must go on’, it focuses on CBSE and ICSE students between Class VI and Class XII. A godsend for many during the lockdown, 
it provides study material through video lessons, besides preparing students for upcoming exams through sample papers. It also prepares one for Olympiads and scholarships.
Downloads: 5 million+
Size: 14 MB
Free

Vedantu
It is a big help for students following 
the NCERT curriculum. The app offers guidance to students from Class I onwards and also helps them with preparations for board exams, medical and engineering entrances. Besides, it also covers co-curricular courses such as Turbo Maths, Rocket Pro, Photography, Coding and more.
Downloads: 5 million+
Size: 22 MB
Free

Harappa
Comprising a unique curriculum of 25 skills, it aims to equip professionals for a better understanding of their chosen careers. It largely addresses a core gap in higher education and focuses on cognitive, social and behavioural skills. Rooted in academic research, it boasts an international faculty.
Downloads: 500+
Size: 9.5 MB
Free

Stepik
For those inclined towards Computer Science, 
it teaches data structures, Python, statistics and more. Lectures are downloadable. One can earn certificates 
of proficiency.
Downloads: 1 million+
Size: 8.45 MB
Free

