STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

The world is Brahman alone

 Try as one might, it cannot be disproved by anyone that the content of the mud pot is actually only mud.

Published: 21st June 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

Everything that is seen in the universe, the forms appear different only due to ignorance or thinking through the identification of the body as I. Everything that is seen is nothing but that supreme reality called Brahman alone—free of all defects. Sri Adi Sankaracharya, in the Vivekachoodamani, gives a beautiful example to illustrate this point. Every part of the pot is, in fact, essentially clay only. So what needs to be called clay in reality is being called a pot! That existence of a pot is illusory. What exists is only clay.

In the same way, all the forms are nothing but various permutations and combinations of the five elements—earth, water, fire, air, space—and their essences which express as smell from the earth, taste from water, form from fire/heat, feeling from air and sound from space. Yet when they combine in various ways to create different forms of animals, plants, insects, objects and humans—we call them by different names and get deluded as a result. 

 Though as a thought we may appreciate the beauty of this idea that all is that Brahman alone, the moment we rise up from the thought and interact with the world, we forget this and enter into our petty squabbles, fights and oneupmanship, forgetting that all that is, is the supreme reality alone. All that competition and strife is only our self competing with our self, imagining all the time that it is me against another person, object or situation.

Try as one might, it cannot be disproved by anyone that the content of the mud pot is actually only mud. In the same way, how much ever we may extend our logic it is impossible that the content of this world that we see is anything other than the supreme essence—Brahman alone. Just as the nomenclature of pot for the mud is a false and temporary reality, calling the Brahman as the world is also a mere word without any truth as its basis. The Acharya puts it a little humorously that if someone says, “Yes, I do see a world out there,” then it is like the words of a blabbering somniloquist! The Atharva Veda says that this world is Brahman alone and the Acharya cites that reference. The names and forms that are superimposed are also not different from the Brahman.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp