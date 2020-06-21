Timeless Trinkets

Shilpi Madan By

The rawness and authenticity of tribal and traditional art and jewellery draws me like a magnet,” says jewellery designer Sangeeta Boochra, of her namesake brand headquartered in Jaipur. With clients ranging from Bollywood A-listers to socialites to high powered professionals across the world, Boochra’s semi-precious pieces are, indeed, coveted works of art and craft.

From statement neckpieces to showstopper earrings and stunning bracelets, each piece reflects the intricate craftsmanship of temples down South, with a multitude of cultural motifs synonymous with the tribal rhythm of the Bodos of Assam, the feisty Bhils of Gujarat and Rajasthan, the vibrant Bhutias of Sikkim, the fascinating Gaddis of Himachal Pradesh—breathing life into the craftsmanship of the Sangeeta Boochra line founded in 1994. Call it a modern renaissance in the art of fashioning ancient jewellery.

A cornucopia of techniques emerge in the making of the diverse pieces—from filigree, inlay work, glass work, meenakari, dye, thappa, Bengali work, collett and piroi among others. “A piece of jewellery can take four to 10 days to be created as our 50-year-old dyes, and thappa are unique to us,” explains Sangeeta, who hails from the family that possessed the largest collection of silver in the country.

“Using the same age-old techniques to create Kashmiri tribal glass jewellery as modern jewellery is one of our firsts,” she shares. The whimsical designs, some of them inspired even by Uzbekistan, Russia and Turkey, are shaped by the hands of over 25,000 artisans scattered across the length and breadth of the country, and powering sales at over 45 stores globally.

So, what’s next? “The Konark collection, stemming in spirit from the rich monuments in both East and South India, surging through the archaeological remains at Hampi, the glorious temples in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The challenge is to recreate the majestic splendour of the temples and structured into jewellery with 3D effect.”