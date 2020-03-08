The Japanese inspiration for apple

Express News Service By

Zen was an essential tool for Steve Jobs when it came to designing his Apple products. One of his guiding principles was to simplify as much as possible, eliminating any element that wasn’t strictly necessary.

The iPod, whose simple, beautiful, intuitive design was revolutionary for its time, as well as the iPhone, among other products, demonstrate how much Jobs was influenced by the simplicity he learned from Zen.

However, Jobs didn’t travel to Japan for the first time until the early eighties, when he was looking for the most appropriate floppy disk for the first Macintosh. On that trip, he met Aiko Morita, the founder of Sony, and was able to try one of the first prototypes of the Walkman, a device that impressed him. Another thing that fascinated him were the Sony factories, which he used as a model when the time came to build factories for Apple.

While on that first trip to Japan, Jobs took the chance to visit Kyoto and the Eiheiji Soto Zen monastery, where his master had trained before moving to the United States.

Jobs would return to Japan many times throughout his life, and he would always make a stop in Kyoto, his favourite city.

Someone else from Japan whom Jobs admired was the fashion designer Issey Miyake, who focused on seeking elegance through simplicity. Jobs developed quite a personal friendship with him, and it was Issey Miyake who created the legendary turtleneck that Jobs wore almost daily during the later years of his life.

What’s Ichigo Ichie?

Ichigo ichie can be translated as “Once, a meeting” and also as “In this moment, an opportunity.” What this means to tell us is that each meeting, everything we experience, is a unique treasure that will never be repeated in the same way again. So if we let it slip away without enjoying it, the moment will be lost forever. …The cultivation and practice of ichigo ichie will allow you to lead a happier, more fulfilled life, without feeling weighed down by the past or anxious about the future. You will learn to live fully in the present, acknowledging and appreciating the gift of every moment.

Eight Zen Lessons for an Ichigo Ichie Life

Though Steve Jobs was prone to anger, and often treated the people around him unfairly, studying Zen allowed him to bring beauty, simplicity, and harmony to millions of homes with his creations. The teachings of this Japanese version of Buddhism give us many opportunities to incorporate ichigo ichie into our daily lives.