Selfcare routine for water sign

Nitin Manchanda By

CANCER-Emotional and intuitive, Cancers are loving people who love to comfort and take care of others. They put up a brave front and make the world believe that they are the toughest one around, even when they have extensive sensitive emotions bottled up. This extremity of caring and being the stoic sufferer can be exhausting. It is essential that they focus on making themselves feel safe and loved and should break away from the monotonous daily regime.

They are their own best company and hence should spend alone time by going out for lunch, retail therapy or unwinding with a good book. They can also ease out the regular wear and tear by meditation or hydrotherapy like underwater massages, relaxing foot soak.

SCORPIO- Scorpions have trouble expressing emotions and are guarded about their personal lives. They are raw, curious, and spontaneous, yet have a lot of pent up, emotional tension. It is essential that they release this tension in a cathartic way. Their self-care should focus on connecting with themselves as they tend to boil inside and sometimes lash out in less than desirable way.

As they consider themselves to be their best company, they can unwind by grooving to their favourite form of music or writing a journal to vent out thoughts. Also, engaging in therapeutic conversations with those they trust will help them manifest emotional balance in their lives, which will positively affect their relationships and all other crucial aspects of their life. They can also relax themselves by indulging in some art form like colour therapy for removing stress or dramatics.

PISCES- Pisceans have strong and powerful emotions and thus self-care can be a humongous task for them. They are calm, relaxed, and nurturing souls who tend to forget that they need their own time, days and space. Instead of pushing away their emotions or feeling coy about them, they need to embrace and acknowledge their thoughts and feelings.

They should comprehend their emotions in a healthy way and instead of spending time daydreaming, they should convert their thoughts into actions. Since Pisceans rules the feet, it is essential that they work on foot care by a good pedicure, foot spa or soaking their feet in warm water in essential oils followed by a foot massage as into only will this hydrate their skin but also rejuvenate them by easing out the inbuilt tension.

Nitin Manchanda

www.nitinmanchanda.com, nitin.manchanda41@gmail.com The views expressed here are of the author