Eight golden rules to prevent kidney disease

Kidney disease currently affects around 850 million people worldwide. One in 10 adults has Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). The global burden of CKD is increasing, and is projected to become the fifth most common cause of years of life lost globally by 2040. The true burden of End-Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD) in India is not known, with few dedicated centres for care of such patients, lack of universal access to Renal Replacement Therapy (RRT) and absence of a national registry.

In the absence of universal government funding like in the USA and the UK, the cost of dialysis and kidney transplant is borne by the patient’s family, pushing many of them into debt. It remains beyond the reach of the vast majority. This year the theme of World Kidney Day was Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere—from Prevention to Detection and Equitable Access to Care.

The aim is to continue to raise awareness of the increasing burden of kidney diseases worldwide and to highlight simple measures for prevention and detection of CKD for everyone, everywhere. If you are diagnosed with CKD, progression to ESKD can be delayed with appropriate access to basic diagnostic tests and simple interventions. Please stay away from alternative systems of medicine as there is no good scientific proof of their efficacy. On the contrary, they may hasten the progression to kidney failure.

The author is Director, Nephrology and Kidney Transplant, Fortis Group of Hospitals, NCR

Expert speak

1. Keep fit and be active.

2. Eat a healthy diet.

3. Check and control your blood sugar.

4. Check and control your blood pressure.

5. Take appropriate fluid intake.

6. Don’t smoke.

7. Don’t take over-the-counter anti-inflammatory/painkiller pills regularly.

8. Get your kidney function checked regularly.

