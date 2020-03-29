Gut going: Living in the era of ​postbiotics

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Gut health is the new villain in the ever-changing health scare scenario. Postbiotics are the new hero. Today, many diseases, from diabetes to depression, are blamed on poor gut health. Medication, stress, diet, and illness negatively affect the natural microflora in our systems.



Postbiotic is the new biotic where pharma companies are putting their money.

Good gut health owes its well-being to three biotics. Probiotics, which are foods or supplements containing live microorganisms sustaining “good” bacteria. Prebiotics are fibre-rich foods, which act as food for the probiotics. Postbiotics are the result of the waste generated by probiotics feeding on prebiotics. The third category has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Together, all three strengthen the body’s protective barrier against infection. Doctors advise the consumption of foods containing both prebiotics and probiotics to maximise the continuous production of good bacteria; the former are present in yoghurt, onion, chicory, and garlic. Whole grains, banana, greens, onion, garlic, soybean and artichoke are probiotics.

Truth be told, neither prebiotics nor probiotics can continue doing the job for a long period without postbiotics. The microbiome (located in the gut) contains over 100 trillion of good and bad bacteria. The right balance of the quantities is what keeps the stomach healthy. Poor diet, advancing age and illness can upend this balance, compromising digestion, state of mind and immunity. Which is where postbiotics come in. In her upcoming book Fiber Fueled, gastroenterologist Will Bulsiewicz says, “What this means is that when you feed the good bacteria that live in your colon, that bacteria will turn around and reward you with a gift. And that gift is postbiotics.”

What we put inside our mouths determines how our system is going to respond and ultimately how sick or healthy we will be. Experts say that only 20 per cent of diseases are genetic. The remaining 80 per cent is related to lifestyle. Mumbai-based dietician and nutritionist Anagha P Jaipurkar says, “Improving your health is largely about making improvements to your diet. Choose foods that are nutrient-high and calorie-light. Drink plenty of water and include at least 30 minutes of physical activity in a day. Avoid smoking and drinking, and get good sleep. This combined with the intake of foods that help boost postbiotic concentration, will result in an overall improvement in health.”The search for better gut health has led us to find miracle of postbiotics. This up-and-coming health-boosting component promises to be that magic supplement which will help a healthier lifestyle with the right diet. Waste has never been so useful for health.

BEAUTY GETS FIT

Not just through food, postbiotics are also making their presence felt in the beauty industry by tackling acne, getting healthier skin and arresting hair fall. The secret, say experts, lies in the mantra: ‘working from within.’ Some countries have already started to come up with products focusing on the same; for example, the global brand Sabinsa launched LactoSporin late last year.

SOURCES OF POSTBIOTICS

Yogurt

Sauerkraut

Miso soup

Soft Cheeses

Kefir

Sourdough bread

Buttermilk

Pickles

Tempeh

KEEP YOUR SYSTEM HEALTHY

HEALS LEAKY GUT

Sometimes the walls of the digestive tract become permeable, which triggers inflammation

LOWERS INFLAMMATION

According to one study published in the journal Clinics in Perinatology, pre-pro- and postbiotics helps to restore the good bacteria population in the gut

BOOSTS THE IMMUNE SYSTEM

Postbiotics is also connected to a stronger immune system, mostly in infants

PREVENTS TYPE 2 DIABETES

It has been found in initial researches that postbiotics helps insulin work more effectively