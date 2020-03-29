STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Here comes the millennial man

2020 seems to be the Year of Men with designers creating new silhouettes and styles for the cosmopolitan male

Kunal Rawal’s show

Menswear is in the midst of a boom. The year 2020 seems to be the Year of Men what with designers coming up with new silhouettes and cuts to style the cosmopolitan male. Gone are the jaded looks of a tee and jeans for casual wear and a conservatively cut suit for formal wear. Men are discovering the fun side of fashion, and designers are definitely not complaining. Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, whose recent collection—Blend—saw some decadent designs for men that challenges the entire concept of clean and crisp lines, say, “We are passionate about India. About the diversity she represents. Of tradition, culture, history and craft. Blend is our ode to this remarkable wealth. Our design expression celebrates the myriad, distinct, beauty of each and brings it all together as a unified collection. This is India. This is who we are.

Varun Bahl’s design

A magnificent whole comprised of so many distinct parts.” Similarly, menswear designer Kunal Rawal has taken inspiration from the heritage archives of Mumbai. A non-conformist and multi-functional approach toward design, the new and exciting colour palette infuse darker shades like olive and browns going into pinks, butter, lemons and mint. Catering to the modern man who is well travelled, the new designs play with garment construction, cuts and patterns, providing multidimensional aspect in every garment, which amplifies the purpose of each design. As Kunal explains, “There is a story behind every design. The highlight is the photosensitive styles for the first time, with the entire collection naturally gravitating towards symmetry, geometry and balance because they are part of my creative perspective.” Not to be left behind, leading men’s fashion destination, Blackberrys, has launched its all-new Spring-Summer collection—Blackberrys Mainline, Blackberrys Casuale and Urban Blackberrys.

Cloaked in confidence and elegance, the collections comprise blazers, classic polos, khakis, waistcoats, shorts and shirts that flawlessly complement the work and travel look.New trends were also on display at DLF Emporio’s recently concluded men’s fashion show in the national capital. The fourth edition of the lavish extravaganza—L’Homme—presented a confluence of international and Indian luxury menswear brands’ Spring/Summer trends. As Dinaz Madhukar, Executive Vice President, DLF Luxury Retail and Hospitality, explained, “Men’s style has continued to evolve over the years. Rather than being dominated by seasons, today’s modern gentleman is looking to adopt fashion as a way of life and is more driven by the look good, feel-good factor. With L’Homme, we hope to bridge the gap between fast fashion and classic couture for men, providing a fine balance between sophistication and comfort.”

The unique exhibit was also complemented by an immersive experience of limited-edition watches, and accessories by premium labels like Kapoor Watch Company, Zoya Jewellery and Santoni shoes. Meanwhile, global fashion search platform Lyst recently came out with its edition of what 2020’s grooms should be sporting. Besides colourful suits in olive green, purple and steel blue that show off their personal styles, the platform also recommends classic watch brands such as Tag Heuer, Rolex and Breitling for the perfect touch. Talking of accessories, shoes are something that always defines a man’s taste, and brands are quickly discovering it. It’s no longer about crafting a good and comfortable pair, but increasingly about making a statement and open to customisation. As Tabby Bhatia, Founder, Bareskin says, “Our recent range has been designed in pure leather yet is super lightweight; perfect for the upcoming summer season. True to our USP, these can be customised in different shades with additions as per customer’s requirement.” So go on men, embrace colour and pattern with aplomb, and slay the world with style.

Top 5 Looks
❖ Bandhgala
❖ Vibrant prints
❖ Textured jackets
❖ Tone on tone embellishments
❖ Monochrome tones

Top 5 Accessories

❖ Backpacks
❖ Cufflinks
❖ Brogues
❖ Loafers
❖ Sunglasses

