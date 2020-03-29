Rock on! Nouveaux diamonds for progressive millennials

Shilpi Madan By

Here come nouveaux diamonds for progressive millennials. Mumbai-based jewellery designer Vandana Jagwani brings in stunning pieces crafted skilfully using lab-farmed diamonds under her brand Vandals, combining generations-old expertise of her iconic Mahesh Notandass family brand with her own contemporary signature.

Edgy colour pops abound. Champagne diamond earrings, aqua cocktail rings, palette-shaped brooches, and rivetting chokers form a play of unending winking beauties. Each trinket stuns against the wild, vibrant renditions framed on the walls, the splash out in the iconic ‘N’ ( the five-decade-old Notandass logo) and the Vandals brand lettering resting against the wooden slats in whimsical irreverence. An eclectic painted piano resides close to the effervescent mural on the wall—a bubblegum pink mega wristwatch pegged between a multitude of pink and white circles.

“For me as a designer, looks define the soul of each piece I craft,” says the confident 28-year-old, of her contemporary venture. “In keeping with our five-decade expertise in the business, we handpick the best in colour, cut and clarity to fashion the stones into light, chic convertibles or statement pieces. The price points commence at `80,000. The highest tag pegs itself at `25 lakh,” she says. “I want to make luxury picks more affordable and easily accessible for all.”

“Vandals is a new outlook, the perspective of what the future of jewellery design could be. And as we step into a progressive future, the focus is to engineer jewellery with gemstones made by way of human genius. Vandals is ready to disrupt and change the game,” she adds. Indeed, with sustainability rapidly evolving as a global anthem, stylish lab-grown diamonds may be the sparkling solution for trinket lovers.