STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Coronavirus lockdown: Let’s limit ourselves to needs

The question really is, what kind of normalcy would we like to return to. How different should it be from our previous normal?

Published: 03rd May 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation only.

Over a call, a friend asked me what I’d like to go out and eat once this lockdown was over. With COVID-19 cases surging in India and amid extended lockdown, this seems like a moot question. It speaks of two things, however. Our very human tendency to hope, to believe that we would overcome adversities, and be able to enjoy a time of normalcy again. And the second is, of course, privilege. The very fact that my friend and I have a possibility to eat out, purely for enjoyment, is a completely different scenario from the thousands of migrant workers stranded in various parts of India, dependent on handouts for survival.

The question really is, what kind of normalcy would we like to return to. How different should it be from our previous normal? On social media there’s a glut of recipes: to while away the time, but also to make use of limited food resources—a friend recently posted pictures of sweets made out of split milk, another of re-used stale bread. I’ve cooked lentils three different ways in order to be able to throw in vegetables that might spoil otherwise. At Zoom parties, people show up unkempt.

Not bothering to iron their clothes, reducing activities to necessities, they’re amazed at how little they need to get by, and how much the resultant quiet frees up creative exploration. One of my friends is growing mint in pots, another corporate honcho has created racks for coriander and thyme and basil, becoming quite the spokesperson on wholistic living and cooking from scratch.

Would the normal we return to include tossing away that packet of stale bread? Back to getting our household chores done by a massive army of domestic workers (some I know of directly in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata have gone unpaid during this time); following the latest fashions, allowing our children to be parented by others, climbing back on the rat race to chase the biggest and shiniest, the life of pay-packets, bottom-lines, continuous meetings and making nice again with those with whom it was a relief to go into social distancing. 

When it is finally over (and it will be), would we think of this as a wartime aberration, as a time of caving into compulsion? Or will we remember the clear skies, the air (as crisp as in Europe! as some of us have said), and that after decades, our Ganga maiya is back to being a river again instead of a sacred, massive sewage canal?

Will we finally make the environment, the healthcare and education system, and not religion, an election issue? The benefits of religion are private, and might arguably be immense, but the benefits of sustainable environmental practices, strong healthcare and an educated population are no longer a matter of conjecture. We can see the states that have invested in education and healthcare lead by example in these COVID times. At a personal level, will this time help us figure out that what we want is very different from what we need? That our needs can sometimes be better guides to happiness? 

This pandemic has made it clear that only by taking care of our most marginalised can we all be protected. If we continue to force the ones who build up our economies and keep it going to survive on the dregs, it will inevitably bite us back where it hurts, sooner than later.

If we are able to stay home so that when we gather again fewer of us would go missing, we are capable of those cheesy-sounding concepts, sharing and caring. By learning to limit ourselves to our needs, we might just be able to sustain ourselves on this planet that seems tired of our rapacious wants. And yes, if we’re willing to learn, we might find that we don’t need heroes and wars and wide chests to save us. We can all be heroes, and save each other.

(Twitter: @damyantig Author and activist) 

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus in India coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp