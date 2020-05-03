STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The 'app' way of learning in this coronavirus lockdown

As you stay home in this extended period of isolation, we bring you the top learning apps to keep you educated.

Published: 03rd May 2020

App based learning is getting popular in India.

Smartphones have enabled smart education. Learning remotely has never been so accessible, cost-effective, time-saving and satisfying. As you stay home in this extended period of isolation, we bring you the top learning apps to keep you educated. These connect you with the global learning community without you moving an inch. 

Udemy

With 57,000 instructors and over 1,00,000 online video courses, Udemy offers an academic smorgasbord with courses on everything from technology to psychology, leadership, photography, music, business, design, marketing and more. The learning material can be accessed through its mobile app. These are all paid courses but discounts come by every now and then.

Duolingo

Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese… the list goes on with Duolingo, the world’s largest collection of language-learning data. It uses photos and phrases generously to establish a visual connect so you can learn faster. It also offers tailor-made exercises. This reward-based learning app lets you collect virtual coins and aim for the next goal. You can also certify your English language expertise by taking the Duolingo English Test.

EdX

The only leading MOOC provider that’s nonprofit and open source, EdX has made education accessible beyond borders by extending university-level courses. Established in 2012 by Harvard University and The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), it boasts high-ranking universities in its portfolio. One can browse through the hundreds of free courses across disciplines. If you would like to get a certification, a fee will be charged.

StudyBlue

It has academic material divided into three categories: high school, college and country. Using flashcards, notes and study guides, it has coached over 16 million students from across the world. Additionally, students have access to instant answers from its crowdsourced library comprising 500 million questions and answers. As content smoothly syncs between the web and mobile devices, one can undertake learning at home or on the go conveniently.

Lynda

Online learning has been made easier with Lynda.com’s video library with engaging courses. Now part of Linkedin, it’s also available through a mobile app. You start by choosing the kind of subscriptions you want. Options are: individual, corporate, academic and government. An added benefit with the portal is that it offers tutorials in five languages. 

Learning.ly

The browsing catalogue throws up a range of subjects. From interesting ones such as making disruptive leadership work to those on mastering emotional intelligence, from stress management to the science of leadership, there’s a lot to discover. There is another bonus; it offers CE credit courses too. 

TCY Online

This is an exam preparation resource. MBA, CSAT, GMAT... it’s a glossary for all kinds of online tests. They’ve got you covered for international ones, UG entrance tests, PG entrance, banking, insurance, railway, defence, state government services and several other examinations. TCY online acts like a personal trainer, which tells you after every test where you stand and what needs to be done next to achieve the desired academic goal. 

Coursera

High in demand for IT, AI and cloud engineering, Coursera brings the experience and expertise of more than 190 universities and companies. They also have a bunch of quizzes and projects that allow you to get more involved with what you’re learning. Take a language course or one in social science. Or maybe information technology or health...the choices are plenty. 

Skillshare

Join this community of learners who are connected by a web of thousands of classes offered through numerous courses. It’s great for learners from creative fields such as design, photography, videography and others. Collaboration is at the helm of its offering. This is facilitated with the help of groups formed with Skillshare teachers, wherein one can connect with other creators from the same field and exchange ideas, while receiving updates and feedback.

