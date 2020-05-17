STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Chateau De Versailles opens virtual visits, watch at your own pace with new app

They say one can spend a lifetime in the Chateau De Versailles and still not be able to cover the entire beauty that it offers.

Published: 17th May 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Chateau De Versailles

Chateau De Versailles

They say one can spend a lifetime in the Chateau De Versailles and still not be able to cover the entire beauty that it offers. From a simple hunting lodge, it was transformed into the principal royal residence from 1682 to 1789 and witnessed coronations, celebrations, grandeur, tragedy and rebellions. With an official app in place, it is now easier to see and understand this mammoth beauty at one's own pace.

The tour begins with Catherine Bega, President of the Palace of Versailles, inviting the virtual guests in. Each area—be it the State Apartments, the apartments for Louis XV’s daughters, the gardens or the exterior—is fascinating, to say the least. If there is one word that can describe this place, it is grandeur. Marbled floors, gilded furniture, gold-laden beds, brocade tapestries, sculptures, busts, rich paintings on the ceilings and walls celebrating the crusades, the wars, peace time, the monarchs and more, everything is awe-inspiring.

But even in all this there are a few sections that stand out and call for some extra attention. One such place is the Hall of Mirrors. This long gallery with vaulted ceilings was constructed much later than the original palace. The monarch would pass this way daily on his way to the chapel or the queen's chambers, bathed in the light from the glass windows and the many candles in the chandeliers. In fact, the tour makes interesting use of role play and music to create an atmosphere that transports you to the era.

Talking of role play, the French Revolution of 1789 is beautifully brought alive and one can almost feel the rebels storming the castle with murder on their minds and the queen making her escape from a secret passageway. Abandoned for a long time after the revolution, the palace was restored to its lost glory and additional chambers such as the Crusades Rooms and the 14 Empire Rooms were built to commemorate the French royal history.

If you thought the interiors were all that there is to the Chateau, think again. The expansive exteriors house a Hamlet of the Queen. Quite a name for a place laid with 10 small, rustic buildings so that Mary Antoinette could go for her pleasure walks. Likewise, Louis Philippe built the Grand Trianon as a private palace, for his moments of solitude. Besides these, the exterior is laid out with beautifully manicured lawns and gardens, and countless fountains in different shapes that are all still in working order. Maybe 
it’s time you went for a dekko.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chateau De Versailles Chateau De Versailles virtual vist
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp