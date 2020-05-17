Don't let coronavirus stop you from shopping online

Medha Dutta Yadav By

With extended hours at home, what many of us miss is the shopping bit. Even as the world starts opening up, not many would be coaxed back to crowded places such as malls. Does that mean—horror of horrors—no shopping? Not really. Thank the e-retail gods for making the pandemic a little less difficult. According to Healthline, an online resource for physical and mental health, those who shop when feeling down or stressed can experience a mood boost from browsing—even if they don’t buy anything at all. As we envision a new future in buying, let us draw a checklist of the Top 10 e-retailers in India. Some of them might not be shipping now, but plan to do it soon. So start filling your shopping basket.

The Loom

Want to shop for some festive wear during these drab times? Look no further. From classic silk kurtas, palazzos and statement dupattas to handcrafted silver jewellery and embroidered bags, this is a must-stop option. They also curate some classic saris.

Visit www.theloom.in

Indian Shelf

If you’re looking for clean and natural products that perfectly marry the beauty of traditional craft practices with contemporary usage, this should be your stop. Be it vintage home decor pieces, fashion jewellery, copper utensils or the famous Pichwai paintings, it is all here.

Visit www.indianshelf.in

Bunaai

Styled and created by Jaipur-based Pari Choudhary, this brand will delight you with its flattering silhouettes. Besides their host of apparel, the brand also helps out with styling suggestions. It also boasts a collection of the lovely Jaipuri cotton bed linen.

Visit www.bunaai.com

Nomad

Sustainability is at their core as they stress reusing and rethinking. They also take custom orders. The overtly rural designs win our Boho hearts with ease. Their Naani’ki silver jewellery and Makutu textile jewellery are hot-sellers.

Visit www.diariesofnomad.com

Chidiyaa

Their name means the humble house sparrow that we grew up with. And that is what this brand aims to do—take us back to an age with a collection that speaks of the woman who is bold and beautiful, inside out. Purity of fabric and classic silhouettes are their calling cards.

Visit www.chidiyaa.com

Tjori

Wellness, apparel, footwear, jewellery, home decor, accessories, mother and child essentials—you name it, they have it. This marketplace of unique designs curates stuff from around the globe, making people come a little closer in these times of social distancing.

Visit www.tjori.com



Antaran Artisan Connect

To help artisan communities across four states—Assam, Nagaland, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh—this Tata initiative is offering products at prices lower than the retail price. Besides being a noble step, it is also helping to revive the traditional crafts.

Visit Antaran Artisan Connect on Google

iTokri

From handloom saris and dress material to the not-so-common wooden dolls, fridge magnets, crewel-embroidered bags and what-have-you, this is an ethnic shopper’s delight. The fact that the team adds a special handwritten note with every delivery makes buying more charming and obviously, personal.

Visit www.itokri.com

Vajor

This bohemian curation of delightfully stylish apparels is a winner. From high-end luxury and crisp workwear, to off-the-rack street fashion and outdoorsy vibes, the collection is vast and inviting. Also, check out their accessories and really sophisticated home section.

Visit www.vajor.com

Suta

Love for traditional textiles is the hallmark of the brand that derives its name from those of its founders—sisters Sujata and Taniya. Their common love for saris breathed life into the initiative, which later expanded to include blouse, lehenga and fabric.

Visit www.suta.in

(We have featured online stores only and not stores that have an offline presence as well)